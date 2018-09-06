– The Sun News
Archbishop Adeyemi to give a talk at AVMCC
6th September 2018 - FG not committed to national integration – Nwodo, Falana
6th September 2018 - Electoral Bill amendment assent: Buhari’s refusal‘ll affect 2019 polls – Adokwe
6th September 2018 - Gwadabe joins FCT senatorial race
6th September 2018 - Borno confirms 14 dead in cholera outbreak
6th September 2018 - Flood kills another 16 in Kano, Jigawa
6th September 2018 - NAFDAC engages stakeholders on regulated products
6th September 2018 - Ekwueme’s house under erosion threat
6th September 2018 - 2006: Cult clash claims 7 students, 1 NDLEA officer
6th September 2018 - Imo: Araraume, Izunaso negotiate with APGA to fight Okorocha
Archbishop Adeyemi to give a talk at AVMCC

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Kwara, in the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Dr. Olusegun Adeyemi, is expected at the main sanctuary of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday,   to give a personal testimony of God’s immense beneficence in his life.

Archbishop Adeyemi, who is also the Anglican Bishop of Kwara Diocese (with headquarters in Ilorin), will be coming to AVMCC as the guest of the Torchbearers Society to deliver the next quarterly lecture in the epochal ‘God in my life’ series.

The lecture will begin at 4:00p.m. and Archbishop Adeyemi will, on arrival at the AVMCC premises, be received by the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, the Rt. Rev. Dr. James O. Odedeji,  the Dean of AVMCC, the Venerable Adegoke Agara, the president and vice-president of the Torchbearers Society of AVMCC, Mr. Ayo Rotibi and Mr. Sola George, respectively.

Adeyemi, who was the pioneer Dean of AVMCC (from November 1999 to August 2005) is by training a surgeon/urologist from the University of Lagos College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, Lagos. He rose through the ranks to become the Medical Director of Ikeja General Hospital (now Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (Ikeja).

Dr. Adeyemi retired voluntarily from full-time medical practice in 1997 to become the Archdeacon/Vicar of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church. Two years later, the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West was created out of the Diocese of Lagos and Archbishop Vining Memorial Church became the seat of the new diocese.

Adeyemi’s pastoral life began several decades ago when he was  a young medical practitioner in government service. He had, in those years, undergone theological training and had been ordained as a deacon, serving as a part-time priest, first at Saint Jude’s Anglican Church, Ebute-Meta (now the Cathedral Church of Saint Jude). He was later transferred, also on part-time, to become Vicar of Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Maidan Mile 12 (in the outskirts of Lagos) and, subsequently, to the Anglican Church of the Pentecost, Festac Town, Lagos.

 

 

