The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC
2nd March 2018 - Enelamah warns board members against interference in agencies’ activities
2nd March 2018 - Fuel crisis: OPS wants FG to hands off fuel pricing
2nd March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari
2nd March 2018 - Jacob Naomi 08154178105
2nd March 2018 - NFIU: Senate, House positions delay bill
2nd March 2018 - How your thoughts affect your life
2nd March 2018 - APC crisis and Tinubu’s mission impossible
2nd March 2018 - Dapchi abduction and the blame game
2nd March 2018 - 2018 and the governor Osun needs
Home / Business / Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC

Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC

— 2nd March 2018

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), has appraised the interaction between the nation’s electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and their consumers, declaring that arbitrary billing and group disconnection of electricity consumers without consideration for those paying their bills constitutes a gross abuse of consumer rights. The Director General of the Council, Babatunde Irukera, said these in Abuja, at a meeting with top management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) led by its Managing Director, Engineer Ernest Mupwaya. Irukera noted that the vast majority of complaints in the sector centre on these two issues.

While expressing understanding on the challenges in the industry, the DG said “there is no excuse for how consumers are treated”.

He pointed out that “the key complaints that we receive are arbitrary, unsupported and unreasonable billing; people not being treated with dignity, while complaint resolution process is either lacking or unclear and there’s really no respect for people”.

He disclosed that consumers’ complaints have not been primarily about supply, but about billing for non-existent supply, stressing that “as a matter of fact, a vast majority of supply complaints are attributed to the fact that you are asking them to pay for something that was not supplied and the other significant reason is group disconnection”.

According to him, “DISCOs have gotten to a point where no one takes their bills seriously anymore, because they are considered outrageous. I think the pressure on metering will not be so bad if the estimated billing was more transparent and reasonable”.

He noted with regret that “what DISCOs are doing is connecting their balance sheets to receivables from consumers, but consumers are connecting what they owe to what they receive”.

Irukera, while charging the distribution companies to stop the arbitrary billing system, asserted that “connecting balance sheet to an opaque arbitrary metering system is the worst form of abuse, especially for an essential public utility”.

He also contended that group disconnection usually adopted by distribution companies because of the debts owed by some members of the affected groups unfortunately disregards and undermines the rights of other consumers in the groups who did not owe.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC

— 2nd March 2018

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), has appraised the interaction between the nation’s electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and their consumers, declaring that arbitrary billing and group disconnection of electricity consumers without consideration for those paying their bills constitutes a gross abuse of consumer rights. The Director General of the Council, Babatunde Irukera, said…

  • Enelamah warns board members against interference in agencies’ activities

    — 2nd March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja  Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has advised board members in the agencies and organisations under the Ministry to leave the day to day running of the organisations to the management of the parastatals. The Minister who made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of governing boards of parastatals…

  • Fuel crisis: OPS wants FG to hands off fuel pricing

    — 2nd March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola The Organised Private Sector (OPS) yesterday, said the Federal Government should hands off the regulation of pump prices of fuel but instead allow market forces to determine it to reduce people’s suffering. The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), at a briefing in Lagos on some national issues, said that even when government determined fuel…

  • Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari

    — 2nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said the  successful implementation of his administration’s economic agendas is the reason the number of foreign private investments is rising in the country. He said this at a meeting with a Qatari business delegation led by the former Emir, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the State House,…

  • NFIU: Senate, House positions delay bill

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Nigeria risks non-use of ATM cards abroad from March 11 Fred Itua, Abuja  Barely one week to a meeting of members of Egmont Group, which would determine Nigeria’s continued membership, the National Assembly is yet to transmit a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, granting full autonomy to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). The failure…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share