The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Araraume set to dump APC
20th March 2018 - North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum
20th March 2018 - Kano DISCO installs new transformers in communities
20th March 2018 - Why Niger Delta is underdeveloped, by PANDLEAF
20th March 2018 - Wike woos European investors to Rivers
20th March 2018 - No LG autonomy, no elections in 2019, NULGE threatens
20th March 2018 - Leadership crisis rocks Enugu Youth Group
20th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Putin on re-election
20th March 2018 - Taraba Police arrest 13-man robbery syndicate
20th March 2018 - Why we enacted procurement law, by Okowa
Home / National / Araraume set to dump APC

Araraume set to dump APC

— 20th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Speculations are rife in Imo State that Sen. Ifeayin Araraume, one of the strong contenders for the governorship position of the state might be on his way out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following what transpired at the maiden State Executive Council (SEC)meeting of the party, last Sunday.

It would be recalled that the former senator had walked out on the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Hillary Ekeh, and other SEC members during the Sunday meeting, in company of the APC National Organizing Secretary, Osita Izunaso and the senator representing Imo North, Sen. Ben Uwajumogu.

A reliable source, who briefed our correspondent, disclosed that Araraume had already perfected plans to decamp to another party if his fears about his present party are confirmed.

Although the source did not disclose the party Araraume would be leading his supporters to, but he added that he might not look beyond the Action Democratic Party (ADP) where majority of his loyalists are currently holding key positions.

However, when contacted, Araraume’s campaign Director on Contact and mobilisation,  Vitalis Ajumbe, described the speculations as ‘baseless and  unfounded’.

According to Ajumbe, “Araraume has no plans to dump APC. The speculation is baseless. Those who are peddling the rumour are those who are jittery about his acceptance in the party. They are just trying to distract him but he can never be distracted”.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the party, Ekeh has assured all party members aspiring for various positions in the party of a credible primary election, adding that no member would be given a preferential treatment.

“Let me assure all our members that we will have a transparent primaries. The votes will be counted and any winner that emerges will get the support of the party,” Ekeh said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Araraume set to dump APC

— 20th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Speculations are rife in Imo State that Sen. Ifeayin Araraume, one of the strong contenders for the governorship position of the state might be on his way out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following what transpired at the maiden State Executive Council (SEC)meeting of the party, last Sunday. It would be recalled…

  • North can’t continue to be on “negative side” – Arewa Forum

    — 20th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Northern special interest group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday said the region could not continue to be on the “negative side”, with regards to major crises from terror to abductions. This follows its call to the Buhari administration to end the spate of killings and kidnapping of women and children in…

  • Kano DISCO installs new transformers in communities

    — 20th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. (KEDCO) has energised new distribution transformers in four rural communities in Kano State, aimed to boost socio-economic activities in the areas.  In a statement, spokesman by KEDCO , Mohammed Kandi, said the installation of the new transformers was aimed at raising the standard of living in the…

  • Why Niger Delta is underdeveloped, by PANDLEAF

    — 20th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Niger Delta youths have offered reasons for the endemic poverty and underdevelopment in the region blaming it on perennial leadership failure. According to them, the Niger Delta region has remained poor and underdeveloped despite trillions of Naira appropriated and expended by the Federal and state governments as well as other intervention policies…

  • Wike woos European investors to Rivers

    — 20th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says administration has implemented sound economic policies and programmes  that have made the state the investment destination of Nigeria. Governor Wike spoke, on Tuesday, during a special investment programme organised for the state by the Financial Times tagged: “Invest in Rivers State ” at their…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share