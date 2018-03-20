Araraume set to dump APC

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Speculations are rife in Imo State that Sen. Ifeayin Araraume, one of the strong contenders for the governorship position of the state might be on his way out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following what transpired at the maiden State Executive Council (SEC)meeting of the party, last Sunday.

It would be recalled that the former senator had walked out on the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Hillary Ekeh, and other SEC members during the Sunday meeting, in company of the APC National Organizing Secretary, Osita Izunaso and the senator representing Imo North, Sen. Ben Uwajumogu.

A reliable source, who briefed our correspondent, disclosed that Araraume had already perfected plans to decamp to another party if his fears about his present party are confirmed.

Although the source did not disclose the party Araraume would be leading his supporters to, but he added that he might not look beyond the Action Democratic Party (ADP) where majority of his loyalists are currently holding key positions.

However, when contacted, Araraume’s campaign Director on Contact and mobilisation, Vitalis Ajumbe, described the speculations as ‘baseless and unfounded’.

According to Ajumbe, “Araraume has no plans to dump APC. The speculation is baseless. Those who are peddling the rumour are those who are jittery about his acceptance in the party. They are just trying to distract him but he can never be distracted”.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the party, Ekeh has assured all party members aspiring for various positions in the party of a credible primary election, adding that no member would be given a preferential treatment.

“Let me assure all our members that we will have a transparent primaries. The votes will be counted and any winner that emerges will get the support of the party,” Ekeh said.