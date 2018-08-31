Araraume set to dump APC for APGA

Daily Sun gathered exclusively that Araraume has also allegedly lost confidence in members of the coalition group seriously working against governor Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There are strong indications that frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume may be defecting to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to pursue his governorship ambition.

Araraume’s Director on Contact and Mobilisation, Vitalis Ajumbe, who spoke to Daily Sun yesterday, disclosed that he may be considering dumping APC following calls by his teaming supporters as well as church leaders to leave the party and pursue his dream in APGA.

Although Ajumbe noted that the speculation is not authentic, he assured that in no distant time, he will take his decision.

“It is still speculative until he makes the pronouncement himself, though his followers are urging him, both church leaders and prominent citizens of Imo to join APGA . I think he is still considering it, but, in a matter of days, if he makes the pronouncement, it will become authentic.”

Ebere Osuji, another staunch supporter of Araraume, reacting to the speculation said, “well what you are hearing is just newspaper speculation, if Senator Araraume wants to defect to another party, he will make an official statement to that effect.”

What may actually lead to his dumping APC according to a source from his camp is the recognition of governor Okorocha’s faction of APC-led exco, chaired by Daniel Nwafor by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, who were recently extended an invitation to attend NEC meeting of the party in Abuja.