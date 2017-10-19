APWB calls for stabilisation of economic recovery

As Nigeria gradually coming out of recession, the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has called for stabilization of economic recovery efforts.

The Association said that there is need to reposition and find ways to achieve restoration and stabilization for businesses. However, the association will Thursday, next week in Lagos assemble seasoned speakers and captains of industry to brainstorm on The Path to Economic Recovery and Restoration, the theme of this year’s e Forum/Annual Dinner.

The guest speaker is Dr Enase Okonedo, Dean of Lagos Business School (LBS), while Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, will be the distinguish guest of honour and the chairman of the event is the former Executive Director of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Yvonne Isichie.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the annual event, the Chairperson of the Association, Mercy Oluwatoyin , said that one of the objectives of the association is to contribute to the economic development of the nation through workshops, seminar, research and publications.