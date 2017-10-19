APWB calls for stabilisation of economic recovery
As Nigeria gradually coming out of recession, the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has called for stabilization of economic recovery efforts.
The Association said that there is need to reposition and find ways to achieve restoration and stabilization for businesses. However, the association will Thursday, next week in Lagos assemble seasoned speakers and captains of industry to brainstorm on The Path to Economic Recovery and Restoration, the theme of this year’s e Forum/Annual Dinner.
The guest speaker is Dr Enase Okonedo, Dean of Lagos Business School (LBS), while Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, will be the distinguish guest of honour and the chairman of the event is the former Executive Director of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Yvonne Isichie.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the annual event, the Chairperson of the Association, Mercy Oluwatoyin , said that one of the objectives of the association is to contribute to the economic development of the nation through workshops, seminar, research and publications.
Two key instruments to economy are: economic confidence and the force that circulates money. The two key instruments can never be possible again under the political name nigeria. The political name Nigeria is Yugoslavia of Africa- this is its last hours. South feed north- it is over. Southern political and economic future exists under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west. It is up to north to define its political future. God Is With Us!!!