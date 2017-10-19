The Sun News
APWB calls for stabilisation of economic recovery

APWB calls for stabilisation of economic recovery

— 19th October 2017

As Nigeria gradually coming out of recession, the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has called for stabilization of economic recovery efforts.

The Association said that there is need to reposition and find ways to achieve restoration and stabilization for businesses. However, the association will Thursday, next week in Lagos assemble seasoned speakers and captains of industry to brainstorm on The Path to Economic Recovery and Restoration, the theme of this year’s e Forum/Annual Dinner.

The guest speaker is Dr Enase Okonedo, Dean of Lagos Business School (LBS), while Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, will be the distinguish guest of honour and the chairman of the event is the former Executive Director of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Yvonne Isichie.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the annual event, the Chairperson of the Association, Mercy Oluwatoyin , said that one of the objectives of the association is to contribute to the economic development of the nation through workshops, seminar, research and publications.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th October 2017 at 8:07 pm
    Two key instruments to economy are: economic confidence and the force that circulates money. The two key instruments can never be possible again under the political name nigeria. The political name Nigeria is Yugoslavia of Africa- this is its last hours. South feed north- it is over. Southern political and economic future exists under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west. It is up to north to define its political future. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

PDP needs democratic chairman – Jonathan

— 19th October 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must do the right thing at its December convention by electing courageous chairman that would run the party democratically. Jonathan stated this when he received one of the party’s national chairmanship aspirants, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, in his office in Abuja. He said that as an opposition…

  • CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto

    — 19th October 2017

    The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Bello Abbas, on Thursday granted pardon to 43 awaiting trial inmates in the Sokoto Central Prison. Abbas pardoned the inmates when he paid an official visit to the prison to ascertain the deserving cases for review, especially awaiting trial inmates. The chief judge said that the gesture was…

  • Borno closes public schools amid Monkey Pox panic

    — 19th October 2017

    The Borno Government on Thursday announced the closure of  37 public primary schools in Maiduguri as a result of confusion and  pandemonium in its schools over alleged vaccination against Monkey pox disease. Alhaji Shettima Kullima, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the announce  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • 11 children die of whooping cough in Kano – Official

    — 19th October 2017

    The Kiru Local Government Council of Kano State says about 11 children have died of whooping cough at Kankwana village. This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the local government council, Malam Rabiu Khalil. Khalil said about 40 other children affected by the same disease were receiving medical attention. Malam…

  • Oyo govt. reads riot act to land- grabbers

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for lands, Housing and Survey, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, has made it known that the state government was ready to address the issue of forcible seizure of landed property across the state by the popular ‘Omo Onile’ with full force. Omodewu said that the offence attracts a minimum of…

