Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Benjamin Apugo, has advised members of his constituents to vote for quality representations, while considering aspirants who would represent their constituency at the House of Representatives in 2019.

He gave this advice in Umuahia, Abia State, during the official declaration of his son, Ikechukwu Martins Apugo, who is aspiring to represent his constituent in the House of Representatives.

Apugo, who was present at the venue of the declaration said it was the turn of Ibeku East and Ndume people to produce a representative.

“The seat had rotated among other major political blocs that make up the federal constituency, and now that it is the turn of his people, he has come out to support him as he is aware his son is a quality representation. It is in line with equity and quality representation. That is why I am behind my son, Ikechukwu,” he explained.

The young Apugo said it was the quest of the people for proper represention at the National Assembly that necessitated his ambition, pointing out that previous representatives from his constituency had failed to attract the needed democracy dividends.

Aougo who promised to transform the lives of his people who he reasoned, had been shortchanged, pleaded with delegates to give him the ticket in the September 19 primary election.

Ikechukwu revealed that he left his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it had no good template for his people in its 20 years of leadership.