Appointment of New Judges: Lawyers hopes for speedy justice

A cross-section of lawyers, who specialised in labour matters, have expressed the hope that appointment of 19 additional judges of the National Industrial Court (NICN) will assist speedy dispensation of justice.

The lawyers made their views known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

They noted that the appointment of 19 more judges in July, at the end of the 2016/2017 legal year, will ensure a more effective and speedy delivery of justice in the new legal year.

Mr Johnny Iwuk expressed the hope that the workload of judges would be reduced to ensure speedy proceedings.

”Many a times you would hear the judges complain of workload; it really was much for all the industrial cases all over the nation.

”Labour cases are very important as they affect all areas of employment and daily issues warrant employees or employers seeking justice for one issue or the other,” he said.

Another lawyer, Mustapha Danladi, commended the NICN for adding more judges, saying that since the last appointment of judges in 2013, labour lawyers had clamoured for more judges.

”Now we hope that unnecessary adjournments and delays in judgment delivery will be taken care of.

”We expect the new judges to be hard working and cut down on the length of time for litigation.

”They should also ensure that labour laws and the constitution are strictly adhered to,” he said.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the swearing-in of the new judges, admonished them to be guided by the constitution.

He also charged them to be strengthened by the oath of allegiance and pledge to the country while reaching out to justices of the Supreme Court and other senior officials for directions when needed.

Presently the judges are undergoing training through attachment to practicing judges, before their transfers to industrial courts across the country.

The new judges are: Targema John Iorngee (Benue), Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa), Nweneka Ikechi (Rivers), Kado Sanusi (Katsina State), Adeniyi Oluyinka (Ogun), Abiola Adewemimo (Osun), Opeloye Ogunbowale (Lagos State), Essien Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom).

Elizabeth Oji (Ebonyi), Arowosegbe Ojo (Ondo State), Ogbuanya Chukwudi (Enugu State), Zaynab Mohammed (Niger), Galadima Suleiman (Nasarawa State), Bassi Ahmed (Borno), Danjidda Hamisu (Kano State), Hamman Polycarp (Taraba).

Others are: Damulak Dashe (Plateau), Alkali Attahiru (Sokoto State) and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa).

Their appointment had increased the number of NICN judges from 19 to 38. (NAN)