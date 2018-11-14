A member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Lanre Razak, has made a case for the appointment of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

He said Tinubu is eminently qualified to lead Buhari’s second term campaign; given his experience in electioneering, pan-Nigeria goodwill and organisational prowess.

“Tinubu’s progressive background as a foremost democrat as well as his power of ideas, strategy

and organisational acumen put him in good stead to successfully lead the campaign council.

“Tinubu’s courage, doggedness, determination and commitment to the ideals of democracy and ability to inspire a committed followership have made him a factor in Nigeria politics.

He strongly believes that the hallmark of a true leader is not just the ability to rule well but also, his capacity to nurture and groom successors.

“This is why he continues to identify and raise talents who have excelled both in governance and the organised private sector. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Osun State State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola are among the notable ‘graduates’ from the Tinubu School of Political Leadership.”