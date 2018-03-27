The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Lagos declares Thursday March 29 work-free
27th March 2018 - Abraham Badru, son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, shot dead in London
27th March 2018 - Croatian striker Bruno is Boban dead after being struck in chest by football
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari due in Lagos Thursday, to attend Tinubu’s 65th birthday
27th March 2018 - Ex-Brazilian President Lula loses appeals, may be jailed
27th March 2018 - Ex-Angolan president’s son charged with fraud
27th March 2018 - 10 best Mavrodi death memes from satisfied Nigerians
27th March 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Saraki, Dogara absent at APC NEC meeting
Home / Business / Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support
apple new ipad pencil support

Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support

— 27th March 2018

Variety

Apple introduced a new 9.7 inch iPad at an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday. The new iPad features a Touch ID-compatible home button, as well as support for the Apple Pencil, the company’s custom-built stylus pen.

The device will come with an 8 megapixel camera capable of recording 1080p video, along with a HD front-facing camera, last up to 10 hours on a single charge and optionally offer LTE support. It has 32 GB of storage, and is being powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, which will be able to run augmented reality (AR) apps powered by Apple’s ARKit.

Apple is selling the new iPad for $329 and up, depending on device configurations. Schools will get the same hardware for $299 and up. Students will also get 200 GB of free iCloud storage. Previously, free storage was limited to 5 GB.

Apple isn’t including its Pencil, which retails for $99, with the product. However, the company did highlight support for third-party styluses, including a $49 Logitech model called the Crayon.

The company also announced new versions of its productivity apps, including Pages and Keynote, with support for the Apple Pencil. The apps will be pre-loaded to the new iPad for free, and Apple has been developing some enhancements to make them work better in the classroom, including the ability for teachers to annotate their students’ work.

In addition, Apple introduced a new app called Schoolwork that can be used for digital classroom assignments and more. That app will be available in June, and integrate with a new developer framework for educational apps called ClassKit, which allows teachers to assign tasks across multiple apps.

All of this is designed to make Apple more competitive in the educational space, where Google has enjoyed a comfortable lead thanks to its cheap and easy-to-manage Chromebooks. Apple executives took a few swipes at Google during the event Tuesday, pointing out that there are a lot more apps available for iPads than Chromebooks, which largely rely on web-based apps and services. Apple now has 200,000 education and reference apps in its app store, the company revealed Tuesday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

apple new ipad pencil support

Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support

— 27th March 2018

Variety Apple introduced a new 9.7 inch iPad at an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday. The new iPad features a Touch ID-compatible home button, as well as support for the Apple Pencil, the company’s custom-built stylus pen. The device will come with an 8 megapixel camera capable of recording 1080p video, along with a HD front-facing camera, last up…

  • JUST IN: Lagos declares Thursday March 29 work-free

    — 27th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government had declared  Thursday, March 29, work-free day fir it’s workers in  a move to give visiting President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome to the state.This was contained in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. kehinde Bamigbetan and made available to newsmen on Tuesday. President Buhari…

  • badru shot dead london

    Abraham Badru, son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, shot dead in London

    — 27th March 2018

    Toks David, Lagos Abraham Badru, the 26-year-old son of Hon. Dolapo Badru, a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing Lagos Island, was shot dead in London on Sunday night around 11 p.m., the Daily Mail reports.  The younger Badru is said to be only the tenth person to be murdered in 12 days…

  • JUST IN: Buhari due in Lagos Thursday, to attend Tinubu’s 65th birthday

    — 27th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on a two-day working visit from Thursday and Friday, this week. Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, said that the president during the visit would attend the 65th birthday celebration of national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Detrails…

  • Mavrodi Nigerians

    10 best Mavrodi death memes from satisfied Nigerians

    — 27th March 2018

    Toks David, Lagos Sergei Panteleevich Mavrodi is a name that for many Nigerians will live in infamy alongside a rogues’ gallery of history’s greatest crooks and swindlers. At least that was the general sentiment that followed news that the infamous Russian financial fraudster and pyramid schemer had died of a heart attack in Moscow on…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share