19th April 2018 - Ekiti: Appeal Court freezes Governor Fayose’s accounts
19th April 2018 - Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel
19th April 2018 - Former Katsina Gov. Shema to be arraigned on N5.77b laundering charge
19th April 2018 - Plateau: Fearing fresh attack, Bokkos community can’t farm
19th April 2018 - Lamido campaign condemns President’s comment on Nigerian youths
19th April 2018 - Gombe launches peace roadmap, premiers film on women, security
19th April 2018 - Bauchi patients groan as ATBUTH joins health union strike
19th April 2018 - “Mischief makers” twist President’s comment on Nigerian youths – Adesina
19th April 2018 - Group accuses political parties of complicity in underage voting
19th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit closing ceremony
APPEAL Freezes Fayose accounts

Ekiti: Appeal Court freezes Governor Fayose’s accounts

— 19th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Appeal court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Thursday gave a nod to a continued investigation of Governor Ayo Fayose’s accounts by upholding the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the earlier judgement of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, which had ordered…

  • e-NAPS UPDATE (photo credit: Toks David)

    Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel

    — 19th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu, Lagos Personnel of the Nigerian Army who fail to update their data with the Electronic Nigerian Army Pay System (e-NAPS) would be delisted as a member of the force, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has warned. Handing down the warning at the flag-off of the 81 Division E-NAPS database update…

  • Shema Money LAUNDERING arraignment

    Former Katsina Gov. Shema to be arraigned on N5.77b laundering charge

    — 19th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has perfected arrangements to arraign the former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, before a Federal High Court sitting in Katsina. An anonymous source at the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, disclosed to the Daily Sun that the…

  • FRESH ATTACKS Plateau Bokkos community

    Plateau: Fearing fresh attack, Bokkos community can’t farm

    — 19th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A Ron/Kulere community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has raised alarm about its members not being able to participate in this year farming season due to threats of a fresh attack by herdsmen in the sacked communities. Spokesman of the community, Mr Makut Macham, disclosed this on Thursday during…

  • Buhari youth comment LAMIDO campaign condemns

    Lamido campaign condemns President’s comment on Nigerian youths

    — 19th April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. The North West zonal office of the Sule Lamido for President 2019 Campaign Organisation on Thursday condemned a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari indicating that Nigerian youths are not willing to work and expect free handouts. Zonal Coordinator of the Campaign Organization, Hon. Sani Liti, while speaking with journalists in Kaduna, said…

