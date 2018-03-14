The Sun News
Appeal Court confirms Olafeso-led S' West PDP EXCO as authentic

Appeal Court confirms Olafeso-led S' West PDP EXCO as authentic

14th March 2018

The Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti division has set aside a ruling of the federal high court in the matter instituted by Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe against the executive of the party in the South West zone.

The Federal High Court had ruled in a matter brought before it by Ogundipe that he was still the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the PDP but the executive led by Olafeso challenged the ruling.

In the matter with number CA/EK/72/2017 between PDP and others as appellants and Makanjuola Ogundipe and 21 others as respondents, on the one hand and CA/EK/72A/2017 between Dr Eddy Olafeso and 10 others as appellants and Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe and 13 others as respondents, the appeal court allowed the appeal and set aside the judgement.

Speaking on the judgement, counsel in the matter, Mr. Sunday Olowolafe, who held brief for Dr. Yomi Oke, said “our appeal was allowed because owing to the fact that all the issues we raised are valid.”

Olowolafe, who the Legal Adviser of the PDP in the state, said the Appeal Court ruling which set aside the high court ruling had confirmed Eddy Olafeso-led executive of the PDP as the authentic in the South West. 

The counsel said the Appeal Court judgement had laid the matter to rest finally and expressed the hope that the matter had finally come to an end. 

He decried the high court which he said “expanded the life of an ex-parte motion, which should have been a maximum of 14 days, to God knows when.”

Also speaking on the ruling, counsel for the first – fifth respondents, Ayodeji Makanjuola Esan, said “it’s an appeal, they’ve given their judgement. That is why there are grades of courts.”

Makanjuola Esan said: “We will study the judgement and I will consult with my clients. Then we will decide on the next line of action.”

Also reacting to the judgement, Chief Sunday Ojo-Williams, who is the South West Legal Adviser of the PDP, said it was a good thing that the matter had come to a head, and commended the judges. 

Ojo-Williams said “it’s a good thing to come out successful, but we must also appeal to those our members who are still out there to come back to the family.”

He said eight of the members of the Ogundipe group “havd already returned and we have begun to work together. So Ogundipe and the remaining others should follow suit because not all our matter should be settled in a court of law.”

