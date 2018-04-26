The Sun News
26th April 2018 - Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to relatives, survivors
The Federal Government, on Thursday, paid the sum of N135 million as compensation for the killing of eight persons and the injury caused 11 others during a raid of an uncompleted building in Apo/Gudu district of Abuja by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

The killing occurred in September 2013.

The payment of the compensation came over four years after the National Human Rights Commission made the recommendations to the Federal Government.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), presided over a brief ceremony of the official presentation of the cheque to the representatives of the victims at his office in Abuja.

Speaking shortly before the cheque presentation, the AGF confirmed that the payment of the N135m award would start on Thursday.

He said, “I am glad to inform you that the National Human Rights Commission has received the payment from the Department of State Services and the process of payment of the monies to the beneficiaries starts today,” Malami said.

 

