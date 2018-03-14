APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku

Okwe Obi

National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, on Wednesday, declared that the party would take over the south Eastern states come 2019, following the overwhelming vote the party got in the last Anambra gubernatorial election and the developmental stride Governor Willie Obiano which has attracted foreign investors to the state.

Maku, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APGA, added that the party was open to those who want to advance their political careers under the party and also members of the All Progressives Congress who are disenchanted with the system.

The former gubernatorial aspirant stated this when a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Charles Ugomuoh, made known his senatorial ambition to represent the people of Imo East Senatorial District.

“The country is suffering insecurity that is why many people can no longer settle down to do businesses.

“Nigeria is in a period trial because of instability from the bigger parties. APGA will be the centre of gravity in this country,” the former information minister added.

In his remarks, Ugomuoh stated that with his experience gathered as a police officer, he will ensure that the zone experiences uncommon peace, devoid of crime, if elected.

According to Ugomuoh, “But for the Nigerian nation to still be conversing on matters of equity, citizens’ rights and safty of lives and property means that it cannot effectively respond to its duties to the African continent.

“Nigeria, at this point, in its history, can do with more creative thoughts more cohesive network of principled and patriotic minds to develop a national culture of shared understanding for greater equity and progress of the country.

Nigeria should be made to accept and live out its responsibility to lead the total emancipation, economically and politically, of the African continent, “Ugomuoh added.