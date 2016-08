Standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu has promised that his administration would ensure less taxation as against the current multiple taxation being experienced by Edo people.

He also vowed to disband touts (popularly called agbero) operation as way to encourage both large and small scale businesses in the state.

The governorship candidate, who made the promise on Monday while on morning bus ride with co-passengers in the popular ‘Comrade Bus’ in Benin City, said the need to feel the pulse of the people to enable him address their needs promptly if given the mandate prompted him to go on the ride.

Onaiwu said his party, APGA has a well structured and implementable manifesto that centres on employment, agriculture, empowerment, trade, Commerce and Infrastructure.

The former Director-General of Nigeria Governors’ forum and former Special Adviser to ex-governor Samuel Ogbemudia of the defunct Bendel State, appealed to all eligible voters in the coming election to vote for APGA for good governance, accountability and progress.

Onaiwu, while calling on the electorate to give him the chance to prove good governance, promised not to disappoint Edo people if voted in as governor.