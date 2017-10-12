The Sun News
APGA chieftain chides Obiano over performance rating

APGA chieftain chides Obiano over performance rating

— 12th October 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A founding member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and chairman, APGA Stakeholders Forum, Chief Sylvester Nwobu-Alor, has condemned the campaign style of the Willie Obiano administration, saying that elections are not won on lies and falsehood over score card.

Nwobu-Alor who was a second republic legislator, issued a statement yesterday in where he said that the propaganda and pontifications orchestrated by Governor Obiano and those he described as sycophants working for him, have been defeated  for being ‘petty’ and ‘puerile’.

He said: “The true situation on ground in the state is that Willie is working woefully, because of the several scandals which the administration has been swimming in lately. Voters should get ready to elect another occupant to the Awka Government House because the incumbent has failed the integrity test for a second tenure.

“What we see here on a daily basis is window dressing, lies and half truths.  The government of Willie Obiano claimed to have attracted Foreign Direct Investment of over $7.5 billion in the state since 2014 and presumably, this includes the Amansea Abattoir that was flagged off several years ago without a single work done thereof. In February 2015, 300 youths of Anambra were assembled and deceived with the phantom Youth Empowerment Programme by the Obiano administration. Till today, nobody was empowered, leaving the participants traumatized psychologically. The list goes on and on”, Nwobu-Alor said.

