APGA accuses Okorocha of planting moles in party

•It’s not true – Gov’s aide

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the 2019 general election approaches, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has accused Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, of sponsoring candidates on the platform of the party to destroy its existence in the state.

He also accused the governor of abandoning APGA for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at its prime, insisting that the mandate stolen would be reclaimed in 2019.

Oye, who made the allegations in Abuja, yesterday, when a retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, Charles Ugomuoh, paid him a visit to make known his senatorial ambition to represent the people of Imo East, vowed that those fielded by Okorocha would be fished out at the appropriate time.

He also vowed that the party will field a formidable candidate to give Governor Okorocha a titanic fight, should he decide to vie for the Senate.

In his reaction, Chief Press Secretary to Imo State governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, has denied Oye’s statement, saying nothing was left in APGA to be destroyed.

“The governor left with the spirit of APGA into APC. That’s what the national chairman of the party was trying to say.

“What is in APGA that governor Okorocha would plant anybody to destroy? Okorocha has become a brand name in our politics, so much that anybody who wants to be read would like to mention him. And we thank God for that.”

Meanwhile, Oye has vowed that the alleged stolen mandate of former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, would be reclaimed, as the party is fully behind him.

“We must build on the existing structure of the party. Rochas came with his own structure and when it was time for him to leave, he left with the structure and the party collapsed. We are not going to allow that anymore.

“Presently, the party has 19 governorship aspirants. If you want to buy cars and donate to the party, do so instead of tell ing me you are buying them for your campaign organisation.

Responding, Charles Ugomuoh pledged to uphold the ethics of the party if given the party’s ticket. He said: “APGA, for me is a home coming.

“The new dawn which APGA represents is a game changer. A call for change of ideology and perception of fear and doubt in the land today.”