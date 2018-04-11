The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - APGA accuses Okorocha of planting moles in party
11th April 2018 - Syria: Global chemical watchdog to deploy team to toxic site
11th April 2018 - Somalia impounds UAE’s $9.6m, plane at Mogadishu airport
11th April 2018 - British govt targets “dirty money,” to secure Unexplained Wealth Orders
11th April 2018 - Buhari 2019: Nigeria at a crossroads
11th April 2018 - As XI Jinping drives China’s phenomenal growth
11th April 2018 - Playing politics with corruption
11th April 2018 - Gates, Obi and the Nigerian development imperatives
11th April 2018 - N500bn boost for non-oil exports
11th April 2018 - Living with prostitutes
Home / Politics / APGA accuses Okorocha of planting moles in party

APGA accuses Okorocha of planting moles in party

— 11th April 2018

•It’s not true – Gov’s aide

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the 2019 general election approaches, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has accused Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, of sponsoring candidates on the platform of the party to destroy its existence in the state.

He also accused the governor of abandoning APGA for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at its prime, insisting that the mandate stolen would be reclaimed in 2019.

Oye, who made the allegations in Abuja, yesterday, when a retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, Charles Ugomuoh, paid him a visit to make known his senatorial ambition to represent the people of Imo East, vowed that those fielded by Okorocha would be fished out at the appropriate time.

He also vowed that the party will field a formidable candidate to give  Governor Okorocha a titanic fight, should he decide to vie for the Senate.

In his reaction, Chief Press Secretary to Imo  State governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, has denied Oye’s statement, saying nothing was left in APGA to be destroyed.

“The governor left with the spirit of APGA into APC. That’s what the national chairman of the party  was trying to say.

“What is in APGA that governor Okorocha would plant anybody  to destroy? Okorocha has become a brand name in our politics, so much that anybody who wants to be read would like to mention him. And we thank God for that.”

Meanwhile, Oye has vowed that the alleged stolen mandate of former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, would be reclaimed, as the party is fully behind him.

“We must build on the existing structure of the party. Rochas came with his own structure and when it was time for him to leave, he left with the structure and the party collapsed. We are not going to allow that anymore. 

“Presently, the party has 19 governorship aspirants. If you want to buy cars and donate to the party, do so instead of tell ing me you are buying them for your campaign organisation.

Responding, Charles Ugomuoh pledged to uphold the ethics of the party if given the party’s ticket. He said: “APGA, for me is a home coming.

“The new dawn which APGA represents is a game changer. A call for change of ideology and perception of fear and doubt in the land today.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APGA accuses Okorocha of planting moles in party

— 11th April 2018

•It’s not true – Gov’s aide George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Okwe Obi, Abuja As the 2019 general election approaches, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has accused Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, of sponsoring candidates on the platform of the party to destroy its existence in the state. He also accused…

  • EFCC

    EFCC recovers N28bn from tax defaulters

    — 11th April 2018

    James Ojo, Abuja The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its role particularly in the recovery of N28 billion from various tax defaulters across the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, gave the commendation yesterday at the office of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim…

  • Oando shareholders accuse SEC of frustrating probe

    — 11th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi As the crisis rocking Oando Plc continued unabated, shareholders of the company yesterday accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of shielding the company from probe and has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to intervene in the interest of Nigerians and the larger economy. The investors, under the aegis…

  • NCAA issues weather hazard alert to airlines  

    — 11th April 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA) yesterday  issued a weather hazard alert to pilots and airline operators, urging them to adhere strictly to security, safety standards and processes that guide flying in the rainy season to forestall air crashes in the country.     The NCAA said the  alert had become imperative given…

  • Union Bank

    Union Bank reiterates commitment to grow customers’ businesses

    — 11th April 2018

    Steve Agbota Union Bank has reiterated its commitment to support the growth of Nigerian businesses and its customers. This announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Emeka Emuwa, during a customer engagement forum, which held recently in Onitsha, Anambra State, with leading businessmen and women in the state in attendance. …

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share