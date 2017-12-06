The Sun News
APDA urges FG to address youth unemployment

APDA urges FG to address youth unemployment

6th December 2017

From: Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has appealed to the Federal

Government to urgently declare a state of emergency on youth

unemployment in the country.

The party also urged the Federal Government to establish a cottage industry.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Tosin

Adeyanju,  on Wednesday, the party applauded the response of the

government for airlifting stranded Nigerians in Libya.

According to the statement: “In the light of thousands of our youths

trapped in the slave market in Libya, it has become paramount that the

government create cottage industries for them to get engaged in

productive ventures.

“We appreciate the response of the Federal government in airlifting

stranded Nigerians and victims back home, however there is urgent need

for the government to come up with a strategic plan that will

discourage this young Nigerians from going through this route in the

near future.

“The only way out is for the government to restore hope back to them

by creating the enabling environment for them to explore their God–given talents,” he added.

 

