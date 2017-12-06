APDA urges FG to address youth unemployment
— 6th December 2017
From: Okwe Obi, Abuja
The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has appealed to the Federal
Government to urgently declare a state of emergency on youth
unemployment in the country.
The party also urged the Federal Government to establish a cottage industry.
In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Tosin
Adeyanju, on Wednesday, the party applauded the response of the
government for airlifting stranded Nigerians in Libya.
According to the statement: “In the light of thousands of our youths
trapped in the slave market in Libya, it has become paramount that the
government create cottage industries for them to get engaged in
productive ventures.
“We appreciate the response of the Federal government in airlifting
stranded Nigerians and victims back home, however there is urgent need
for the government to come up with a strategic plan that will
discourage this young Nigerians from going through this route in the
near future.
“The only way out is for the government to restore hope back to them
by creating the enabling environment for them to explore their God–given talents,” he added.
