APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others

Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the 2019 general election approaches, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDA) vehemently denied merger talks with Social Democratic Party (SDP) or any other political party.

The party also called on its supporters to remain loyal to the party with the assurance of winning the 2019 presidential election.

In a press statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, the party stressed that “it is not lost on APDA that some persons with their consorts who continue to nurse hidden but illicit interests in APDA, as bargaining foil for their nothing but egotistical agenda for leadership of the SDP are masterminds of the purported merger talks.

“APDA categorically declares to the world that the craftsmen with their supporting cast of the “merger talks” are engaging themselves in strategic tacit deception, to hoodwink the public against the Party by the alleged “merger talks,” they are declaring to Nigerians they have no credible packages to offer.

“We want to urge Nigerians to discontinuance this fabricated lies because APDA is not aware of and not interested in the purported “merger talks” with the SDP.

“We call on the general public and our teeming members across the country to discontinuance such rumor as we strive to feature in all elective position in 2019.

“The party is doing everything possible to come up with a credible candidates that will fly the parties flag in the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections later this year,” the statement reads.