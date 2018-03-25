The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others
25th March 2018 - Nigeria, UNDP launch $8 million agribusiness project
25th March 2018 - More herdsmen, cattle move into Benue since military exercise – Livestock Guard
25th March 2018 - I won’t allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume
25th March 2018 - Nigerian Army denies ‘deserted Sergeant’ claim it faked Dapchi abduction
25th March 2018 - Unilorin appoints new Registrar
25th March 2018 - Air Force airlifts Dapchi Girls back to Maiduguri
25th March 2018 - Army: Danjuma’s statements “most unfortunate”, will remain “absolutely neutral” in herdsmen crisis
25th March 2018 - Dapchi: CAN demands special prayer session for Sharibu
25th March 2018 - Proper conduct is a serious affair
Home / Politics / APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others
APDA logo

APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others

— 25th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the 2019 general election approaches, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDA) vehemently denied merger talks with Social Democratic Party (SDP) or any other political party.

The party also called on its supporters to remain loyal to the party with the assurance of winning the 2019 presidential election.

In a press statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, the party stressed that “it is not lost on APDA that some persons with their consorts who continue to nurse hidden but illicit interests in APDA, as bargaining foil for their nothing but egotistical agenda for leadership of the SDP are masterminds of the purported merger talks.

“APDA categorically declares to the world that the craftsmen with their supporting cast of the “merger talks” are engaging themselves in strategic tacit deception, to hoodwink the public against the Party by the alleged “merger talks,” they are declaring to Nigerians they have no credible packages to offer.

“We want to urge Nigerians to discontinuance this fabricated lies because APDA is not aware of and not interested in the  purported “merger talks” with the SDP.

“We call on the general public and our teeming members across the country to discontinuance such rumor as we strive to feature in all elective position in 2019.

“The party is doing everything possible to come up with a credible candidates that will fly the parties flag in the  Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections later this year,” the statement reads.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APDA logo

APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others

— 25th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja As the 2019 general election approaches, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDA) vehemently denied merger talks with Social Democratic Party (SDP) or any other political party. The party also called on its supporters to remain loyal to the party with the assurance of winning the 2019 presidential election. In a press statement…

  • Nigeria, UNDP launch $8 million agribusiness project

    — 25th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FARD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the weekend launched an $8,066,500 Nigerian Agribusiness Supplier Development Project (NASDP), aimed at guaranteeing food security in the country. The project seeks to eliminate the…

  • More herdsmen, cattle move into Benue since military exercise – Livestock Guard

    — 25th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Commander of Benue State Livestock Guard, Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku, has blamed the ongoing Nigeria Army Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (‘Cat Race’) in the State for the current influx of the Fulani Herdsmen into the state. Tershaku, who stated this in a chat with newsmen at the weekend, lamented that the herdsmen with their cattle…

  • I won’t allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume

    — 25th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has told Senator Ifeayin Araraume, one of the governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, that he would not allow him “destroy” the party. According to Governor Okorocha, who stated this in a release he issued to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary,…

  • Army fake Dapchi abduction

    Nigerian Army denies ‘deserted Sergeant’ claim it faked Dapchi abduction

    — 25th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has denied allegations by one ‘Sergeant David Bako’, who has accused it of faking or otherwise playing a major role in Boko Haram’s abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State. Social media reports have quoted David Bako, said to be a deserted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share