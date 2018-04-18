The Sun News
APDA demands probe into Senate invasion

— 18th April 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the invasion of the Senate Chamber, by unknown gunmen, Advance Peoples Democratic Party, (APDA), on Monday, called on the heads of security agencies to immediately commence investigation into the impasse and ensure speedy apprehension of perpetrators.

The party described the invasion as a national embarrassment which must be handled with seriousness.

National Assembly, particularly, the Upper Legislative Chamber was raided by supporters allegedly sent by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents the people of Delta Central Senatorial Zone, was last week suspended for 90 legislative days for dragging the Hallow Chamber to court to block his suspension.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, advised the lawmakers not to bow by the pressure but should remain resolute in discharging their duties.

“We call on heads of security agencies to swing into action and bring the perpetrators of these enemies of democracy to justice.

“We equally appeal to NASS not to be deterred in its constitutional responsibilities to Nigerians,” Adeyanju added.

