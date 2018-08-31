– The Sun News
31st August 2018 - APDA announces dates for 2019 primaries
31st August 2018 - It’s unlawful for EFCC to unilaterally probe state’s finances  – Chief OCJ Okocha
31st August 2018 - JAMB rules out increment of UTME cost
31st August 2018 - Why I’m running for president – Saraki
31st August 2018 - Lagos set to celebrate World Coconut Day
31st August 2018 - Emery bans fruit juice at Arsenal 
31st August 2018 - Pellegrini: I rejected Yaya Toure 
31st August 2018 - Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women
31st August 2018 - Eto’o to buy house for ex-Cameroon captain
31st August 2018 - PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day  
APDA

APDA announces dates for 2019 primaries

— 31st August 2018

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has approved its timetable for the 2019 general elections primaries.

The party, at its recent meeting, also constituted a seven-member committee for the purposes of the 2019 elections.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting, and signed by the National Chairman of the party, Shitu Mohammed Kabir, the party said Friday, September 28, has been slated for the election of House of Assembly candidates of the party, while Saturday, September 29, was picked to elect candidates for the House of Representatives.

READ ALSO: It’s unlawful for EFCC to unilaterally probe state’s finances – Chief OCJ Okocha

The party also said senatorial primaries for its aspirants will come up on Tuesday, October 2, while  governorship elections primaries will hold on Wednesday, October 3.

The date for the primary to elect its presidential candidate, according to the statement, is Saturday, October 6.

The statement also indicated that the committee constituted for the purpose of the 2019 general elections has Shehu Ahmed as the chairman.

 

 

 

