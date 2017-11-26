The Sun News
Home / Cover / Politics / APC’s polarization policy threat to Nigeria’s unity -Atiku

APC’s polarization policy threat to Nigeria’s unity -Atiku

— 26th November 2017

 

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned that the polarization policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, dividing the country along ethnic and religious lines, is posing a serious threat to the unity of Nigeria.

He made the observation in his resignation letter to the party’s ward chairman in his Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government, Adamawa State recently, and lamented that the failure of APC to improve the lives of Nigerians has dashed the hope of the founding fathers of the ruling party.

In the resignation letter acknowledged by Usman Muazu and made available to the media, Atiku lamented what he described as the unbeatable hardship that the people face, emphasising: “I wish to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this ward with effect from the date of this letter.”

Reiterating his decision to quit the ruling party, Atiku equally expressed his fears to the Ward’s party chairman that there may not even be a country for the politicians to lead again should the APC government continue with the level of impunity it has shown since taking over power.

“I am resigning from a party we formed and worked so hard, with fellow compatriots across the country, to place in government. I had hope that the APC government will make improvements to the lives of our people and the continued existence and development of Nigeria as one indivisible nation. This hope has now been dashed.

“I am unable to reconcile myself with the dismal performance of the party in government, especially in relation to the continued polarization of our people along ethnic and religious lines, which is threatening our unity more than any other time in the recent past and the unbeatable hardship that our people are currently undergoing.

 

Post Views: 1
