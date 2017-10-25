The Sun News
APC's on life support in Nasarawa – PDP

25th October 2017

…..Says, ‘It is a sinking ship’

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘a sinking ship that had run aground’, noting that the party is on life support machine in the state.

The state’s PDP chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu, said the PDP in the state had resolved all the worrying issues in addition to reconciling aggrieved party leaders with a view to ensuring a strong, formidable and united force ahead of the 2019 elections.

Orogu stated this in his office in Lafia, the state capital, while receiving stakeholders of the party from the western zone of the state who came to demand for deputy governorship slot of the party in 2019 said the state working committee of the party is working towards adopting a consensus candidate for the 2019 governorship ticket of the party.

He said that the party was stronger and set to dislodge the ruling APC from power, noting that the present government in the state is implementing anti-people policies and the people are getting poorer.

Hon Orogu said the party is working on the aspirants towards producing a consensus candidate before or shortly after december convention.

He warned against the danger of going into primaries and called on the aspirants from the northern zone to close ranks and present a common front.

He said the solidarity being shown to the party even though it lost last elections is a pointer that the people are tired of APC government in the state and express confidence that the party under his leadership will produce a candidate capable of winning the 2019 governorship election in Nasarawa state.

Earlier, the leader of the PDP delegation from the western zone, Hon. Bala Ahmed, said they were at the party secretariat to pledge their loyalty to the party and appeal to the state executive council of the party to allow its zone produce the deputy governorship slot of the party since the governorship ticket is zoned to the northern part of the state.

