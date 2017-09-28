APC’s change, a ruse – Omisore

A former Senator of the Federal Republic, Iyiola Omisore, on Thursday, in Abuja, said that the change promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a ruse, saying that the country has only moved from an enviable position to retrogression where it is today.

Omisore said this during the presidential declaration of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State in Abuja.

According to Omisore, “Change is a ruse. When you say ‘Change the Change’, you are just propagandising everything and you change nothing.

If you are full of fear, you will die. It you tell the truth, you will die.

Fayose has shown himself as a man of courage. Nigeria needs an energetic president. We don’t need a packaged President anymore.”

The former Deputy Governor also aligned to the fact that Nigeria remained an indivisible country, but advocated for restructuring which he said would make all Nigerians true citizens of the country.