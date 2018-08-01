– The Sun News
OKOROCHA

APC won't miss Saraki – Okorocha

1st August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s defection from the ruling party, saying he would not be missed.

Speaking at the national secretariat of the party, in Abuja on Tuesday night, the Imo State governor insisted that the departure of Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatai, would not affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

Said he, “You should have asked me whether they told me when they joined the party and I don’t want to know when they are leaving the party.

“So, people are entitle you their opinion on how how they see issues.

“Political party is just like a vehicle with which you get to the appointed destination and if they found that they can no longer get what they want in APC and they want to get to other parties, Good luck!

READ ALSO: APC swears in Nwafor as Imo State chair

“But the question you should ask me is that, how does that affect the party in 2019? I don’t see in anyway how it has affected the party negatively and the issue there is that President Muhammadu Buhari will win this election come 2019.

“He is more stronger and firm, he will do better than how had done before in terms of electoral values. So, his defection is allowed. As they are going, many people are still coming into the party in their thousands.

“It is neither here nor there. We shouldn’t make a big issue out of it. Saraki is entitled to his political opinion and he wants to leave, good luck and the governor of Kwara, my colleague leaves, good luck,” he said.

