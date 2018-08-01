– The Sun News
APC WOMEN

APC women seek NASS, state Assembly slots in Ebonyi

— 1st August 2018

The leadership of the women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has appealed to their male counterpart, at the state and national  levels to reserve some state and National Assembly slots for the women in the 2019 general election.

The women lamented that despite the key role women play in the election of men into various positions, they were usually schemed out in the political arrangement.

The APC women made the appeal at a  stakeholders meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital, involving the state women’s leader, Mrs Ugoeze Uburu; her deputy and the women leaders of the party in the 13 council areas of the state.

In an address presented by Princess Nwanyibuife Agomeze, the women alleged  that the age long decision to reserve between 30 to 35 per cent as quota for women in all elective and appointive positions at various levels of government has remained elusive.

 

“In line with the above, it may not be out of place for Ebonyi women to seek senatorial slot, two House of Representatives members and eight House of Assembly positions.

“This translates to 30 per cent representation. Even at that, it still falls short of the 40 per cent being clamoured for by women all over the world,” the address partly read.

Also speaking, the Women’s Leader for Ezza North Council, Ms Favour Obiageri, said time has come for women to take their rightful position in the nation’s politics at all levels.

She, however, appealed to the women to adopt definite strategy to achieving their lofty targets, even if having to lead delegations to meet their male counterparts who could support their cause.

 

