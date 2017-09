From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

More than 100 memoranda were submitted at the zonal public meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States in support of true federalism in Nigeria.

The meeting at the University of Ibadan, was chaired by the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who led a team of APC’s Committee on True Federalism to the parley.

Those who submitted the memoranda included Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the governors of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states; Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees; Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), socio-cultural organisation – Atayese, and others.