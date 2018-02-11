The Sun News
Latest
11th February 2018 - …9 ex-NITEL staff killed in Kaduna
11th February 2018 - Angela Onyekaba 07051690848
11th February 2018 - APC: Tinubu competent to reconcile feuds –VON DG 
11th February 2018 - 150,000 policemen attached to VIPs, unauthorised persons –PSC
11th February 2018 - Gov, senators, Reps plot to dump APC
11th February 2018 - The Sun Awards most prestigious – Ekere, Public Service winner
11th February 2018 - Gen. John Shagaya, dies in Plateau auto crash
11th February 2018 - Lagos seals Redeemed Church, others
11th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 4 in Southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 3, injure 2 in Plateau
Home / Cover / National / APC: Tinubu competent to reconcile feuds –VON DG 

APC: Tinubu competent to reconcile feuds –VON DG 

— 11th February 2018

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has expressed confidence in the ability of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconcile those aggrieved in the party.

On February 6, the president appointed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence-building committee, as a measure towards improving cohesion within the APC, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tinubu’s assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation.

Okechukwu, who is also a chieftain of the APC said Tinubu’s appointment is the right step in the right direction, as well as a milestone for the ruling party in the country.

“It is a milestone. I salute Mr. President for appointing our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to head such a crucial committee. It is timely and a welcome development. 

“He was one of the core architects of the merger which gave birth to the APC and has the Midas touch to stitch the torn parts. Let’s be honest; there are intra-disputes which need a man of Asiwaju’s calibre to fix.”

The VON DG also explained further: “It is not crisis per se but intra-feuds which normally occur in every human association. Some of them are ego-based, some are ancient grudges and some are frictions which could be traced to the fact that APC is a polygamous household, with many mothers and one father.”

Okechukwu also expressed optimism that Tinubu would mend fences with the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“Oyegun belongs to his motherhood of APC and did his utmost best in the circumstance he found himself.

 “My happiness is that Asiwaju, as a veteran, stands in good stead to reconcile the feuding parties and different tendencies, more so, when Mr. President has mandated him to select his team.”

On whether Tinubu would be able to reconcile the friction between the executive and members of the National Assembly, he replied: “Asiwaju, more than any other leader of our great party, knows the imperative of mending all fences, on the eve of an election. 

“He knows the faux pas. I remember vividly how Asiwaju, with General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, of blessed memory, and host of others, reconciled similar impasse in the 1990’s, with Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola at Alhaji Kwande’s residence in Jos, Plateau State, during the Social Democracy Party (SDP) primaries.

“Without such fence-mending, Chief Abiola, and by extension, the progressives couldn’t have won the 1993 presidential election.”

For those who still believe that president Buhari is not a democrat, the VON DG noted: “No doubt ,Mr. President is truly a converted democrat and, like most converts, he is passionate about reconciliation, which is the only missing link to the 2019 presidential victory, that most pundits posit is ours.

“The peace process has commenced with Asiwaju as the Grand-Trouble-Shooter (GTS).”

The Tinubu committee is expected to reconcile APC members in Kaduna, Zamfara, Oyo, Kogi, Kano and other states of the Federation.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

…9 ex-NITEL staff killed in Kaduna

— 11th February 2018

Nine former employees of the Nigerian Telecommunications (NITEL) Limited were killed in a road accident in Kaduna State, yesterday. The deceased were travelling from Kaduna to Kano State, for verification of their pension when the unfortunate incident happened. The driver of the bus they rented reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a…

  • APC: Tinubu competent to reconcile feuds –VON DG 

    — 11th February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has expressed confidence in the ability of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconcile those aggrieved in the party. On February 6, the president appointed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence-building…

  • 150,000 policemen attached to VIPs, unauthorised persons –PSC

    — 11th February 2018

    The Police Service Commission (PSC), has said more than 150,000 policemen are attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and unauthourised persons in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, directed police personnel attached to unauthorised persons and VIPs in the country be withdrawn and deployed to confront…

  • Gov, senators, Reps plot to dump APC

    — 11th February 2018

    • We can’t react based on speculation –Ruling party Adetutu Folasade-Koyi; Ismail Omipidan Barring any change, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may be hit by mass defection, in the next four months. Daily Sun gathered that some APC governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives, dissatisfied with events in the ruling political…

  • The Sun Awards most prestigious – Ekere, Public Service winner

    — 11th February 2018

    Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has described The Sun Awards as highly recognised,  prestigious and outstanding, saying his choice, as winner of the Public Service Award 2017, was a priceless honour. Speaking in Abuja, while receiving a delegation from The Sun, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share