APC taunts Saraki, Ekweremadu

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is nothing wrong in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arresting the duo of Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu over criminal charges against them.

In a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party claimed that whatever legal action taken against them was normal, stressing that they should answer for their acts of infamy.

The APC said “The PDP in its latest round of bogus claims has alleged that the Federal Government plans to arrest the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“We had thought that by now, the PDP would be tired of its lame opposition strategy of false alarms, baseless and frivolous accusations. The President Buhari administration has repeatedly demonstrated its strict adherence to the rule of law, therefore the alleged plan to arrest or harass the mentioned leaders is hogwash and baseless.

“Clear conscience fears no accusation. Why are PDP leaders afraid of arrest if their conscience is clear? All law-abiding citizens or resident of the country have nothing to fear about arrest. However, nobody no matter how highly placed will escape the full wrath of the law if he or she runs fowl of our laws.

“If the Senate President and the tree-climbing Senator are facing criminal charges in our law courts and his deputy has explanations to make to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acquisition of numerous properties in Nigeria and abroad through questionable sources, the President Buhari-led APC administration has nothing to do with them. The laws of the country are only being applied and they should answer for their acts of infamy,” the  party, in the statement said.

Meanwhile, the party has said that the victories in the three National Assembly by-elections have again demonstrated the confidence and trust Nigerians have in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The party, through a statement from its national leadership said “the APC hat-trick victories following weekend’s by-elections for the Katsina North; Bauchi South Senatorial seats and the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat has again powerfully demonstrated the confidence and trust by our people in the President Buhari administration.”

