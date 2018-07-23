– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - APC takes over PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom
23rd July 2018 - Bayelsa conducts test flight at cargo airport August 20
23rd July 2018 - Ekiti: South South APC Youth Leader tasks Fayemi on workers’ salary
23rd July 2018 - Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner
23rd July 2018 - I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC
23rd July 2018 - Gunmen kill 4 civilians in Afghan mosque
23rd July 2018 - JAMB remits N7.8bn to FG
23rd July 2018 - FG, China partner on hydropower project
23rd July 2018 - APC govt. has failed totally, woefully, says Falae
23rd July 2018 - Buhari salutes Dahiru Wali at 83
Home / Elections / National / APC takes over PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom
AKWA IBOM

APC takes over PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom

— 23rd July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom State, has taken over the building hitherto occupied by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their state secretariat on Ikot Ekpene Road.

But the PDP said APC would continue to take over its abandoned property from electoral candidates, membership even down to buildings.

The PDP had relocated from the building to another rented apartment on Edet Akpan Avenue about three years ago leaving the building empty except for some churches which occupied only a section of the massive duplex.

Meanwhile, APC members on Saturday, blocked a section of the road as they held their first meeting there and moved a motion that the place should, henceforth, become their state secretariat.

The state gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Johh Akpanudoedeghe, had  moved the motion and was seconded by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director, Nsima Ekere, that the secretariat on Ikot Ekpene be inaugurated and be used as the Akwa Ibom State secretariat of the party.

Speaking before the motion was moved, Ekere said the secretariat was significant, because in 1998, the same secretariat was used by patriotic Akwa Ibom indigenes to install the governorship of the state in May 1999.

He said the same feat will be repeated during the forthcoming general election, 20 years after.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa conducts test flight at cargo airport August 20

He urged Akwa Ibom indigenes to join hands with the APC and strategise to win the 2019 general election.

The secretariat was thus inaugurated by the APC National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole, represented by the South South National Vice Chairman, Hillary Eta.

In their response, two former House of Representatives members from the state, Bassey Etim and  Esio Okwong, who represented Uyo and Oron federal constituencies respectively  between 2003 and 2007 on the PDP platform, immediately announced their  defection with their followers to the state chapter of the APC.

Welcoming the defectors, Eta assured them that they would be given the rights and privileges as accrued to all members.

He urged them to join the old members of the party and work to ensure APC was victorious in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

“You are all welcome to our party. You will enjoy all rights and privileges as members of this party.

“You are expected to use your wealth of experience to ensure the success of APC in 2019,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Bassey Etim, who contested for Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial seat on the PDP platform in 2015, said he was happy to join the party of progressives.

Etim said they would work hard to enthrone APC in Akwa Ibom and ensure the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019.

Reacting to the development, PDP Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said PDP had since abandoned the secretariat but that APC would continue to take over whatever the PDP had abandoned.

“Remember in the last election, we abandoned a governorship candidate, they took over; we abandoned two senatorial candidates they took over.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AKWA IBOM

APC takes over PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom

— 23rd July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom State, has taken over the building hitherto occupied by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their state secretariat on Ikot Ekpene Road. But the PDP said APC would continue to take over its abandoned property from electoral candidates, membership even down to buildings. The…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa conducts test flight at cargo airport August 20

    — 23rd July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has concluded plans to have a test flight for its Cargo Airport scheduled for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari next month.  The government explained that the multi-billion naira international airport is one of the legacy projects that will change the economic fortunes of the state and bring about…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti: South South APC Youth Leader tasks Fayemi on workers’ salary

    — 23rd July 2018

    South South youth leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Gabriel Idunseri, has urged the newly-elected governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to make employment and workers’ welfare his priorities when he assumes office. He also lauded the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, whose emergence as the helmsman of the party, he said,…

  • OGUN

    Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner

    — 23rd July 2018

    The Ogun State Government has said the attention given to primary healthcare, with special focus on maternal and neonatal child health, is to prevent complications that could lead to secondary and tertiary care.   Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, stated this at a three-day training for health workers in Advanced Life Support for Obstetrics and Neonatal…

  • FUNNAB

    I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC

    — 23rd July 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta Former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Olusola Oyewole, on Sunday, disclosed that, apart from the false allegations levelled against him by some staff members of the institution, he also suffered ‘spiritual attacks’ that he could not sleep and defecate for three months. Oyewole said as his…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share