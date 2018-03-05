APC sweeps council poll

• New LG executives’ll deepen strategic leadership, devt –Obaseki

Tony Osauzo; Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the chairmanship of the 18 local government areas and 192 councillorship positions for the 192 wards in last Saturday’s council election in Edo State.

The state Independent Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Stanley Orobator, who announced the result in Benin yesterday, said the certificate of return would be presented to the winners today.

He commended the conduct of the poll but declined to disclose how much was spent on the exercise, as he directed journalists to check the state annual budget.

The APC and nine other political parties participated in the election which the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), boycotted.

The PDP had instituted a legal action challenging the processes leading to the conduct of the election which was generally peaceful across the state.

Commenting on the outcome of the election, a APC chieftain in Esan North East, Prince Joe Okojie, described it as a death knell for the PDP.

He said the PDP willingly opted out of the poll because it did not want to expose itself to its national officers that the party is depleted.

Some of the elected council chairman are, Eghe Ogbemudia (Egor), Destiny Enabulele (Ovia South West), Patrick Aguinede (Esan West), Musa Yakubu (Estako West), Esan Central (Waziri Idemudia) and Joseph Odia (Igueben).

Others are Frank Ilaboya (Owan West), Emuakhagbon Victor (Esan South East), Jelkins Osunde (Oredo), Eric Osayande (Ikpoba-Okha), Ogbemudia Osaze (Ovia North East), Andrew Osigwe (Owan East) and Sylvester Okoro (Orhiomwon).

President, Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations, Prince Richard Bayo Adebayo, while x-raying the conduct of the election in the state, said it was free, fair and credible, adding that other states should borrow a leaf from Edo state on how an election should be conducted.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said the new helmsmen at the local governments will deepen his brand of strategic leadership in the 18 councils, to ensure those at the grassroots enjoy result-oriented governance.

The governor, who said this during a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin, yesterday, said the ‘wake and see’ phenomenon of leadership will now be felt by those at the grassroots across the state.

Speaking after the service, Obaseki said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will introduce the same quality of service he is pioneering at the state level, in the local government through the new chairmen and councillors.

“That is why our party, the APC, decided to field candidates we know are credible, and with experience to take charge of the affairs of our local government areas.

“So, we are quite excited and happy, and assure the people of Edo State that the new heads at the local governments will render services to the people that will surpass what they have seen before.

“We want to deepen the ‘Wake and See’ concept of programme execution. We want to make sure the same spirit gets to the local government areas,” he said.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Father, Edwin Omorogbe commended the state government for organising the election to enable the people choose those to lead them at the local government areas.

He thanked the governor for spearheading the campaign against human trafficking and illegal migration, noting that the church is worried about the trend and committed to ensuring the incidence is brought to a halt.

The only female chairperson-elect, Eghe Ogbemudia, said she wouldn’t disappoint her people for reposing confidence in her and voting for her.