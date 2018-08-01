– The Sun News
APC swears in Nwafor as Imo State chair

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has sworn in Daniel Madueke Nwafor, as the new Imo state chairman of the ruling party.

The party defied the court injunction obtained by a faction in the Imo State APC dispute to swear in the new chairman.

Speaking shortly after administering the oath of office to the new state chairman, Oshiomhole charged him to do everything possible to ensure that all members irrespective of which side they belong are carried along in the operations of the party.

He promised that the national leadership would work with Governor Rochas Okorocha to ensure that varied interests are also integrated into the new party structure so that the party can operate as one family ahead the 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO: Buhari emerges ECOWAS chair

“Let me on behalf of the National Working Committee congratulate you as the newly-elected chairman of the party Imo state chapter.

“I have no doubt that you will provide an effective leadership to the party. I have what it takes to provide effective leadership for our party and I hope you will readily appreciate that once you become the chairman of the party, you are chairman of the All the members,” he said.

While responding to questions from newsmen, Nwafor said that he will be impartial in handling the affairs of the party.

When asked to comment on the legality of his swearing in despite a court injunction, Nwafor who was a former aide of the Imo State Governor, said that as far he was concerned, there was no infraction on the court ruling.

“The court ruled that there should be no new congresses but our congress took place before the court injunction, so it does not affect what we are doing,” he said.

