APC suspends Obaseki’s aide

• Gov to settle burial expenses of pensioner

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Newly appointed Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Agriculture and Food Security Programme, Prince Joe Okojie, has been suspended by the Esan North East All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly sponsoring thuggery in the party.

A statement signed by Chairman and Secretary of the party in the local government, Mr. Vasco Agwi and Mr. Adolphus Imoisili at the end of an enlarged executive committee meeting of the party held at Uromi, the council headquarters, listed other APC leaders suspended to include Michael Okojie, Chief Jude Okharedia, Mr. Idogei Ogbejele, Mr. Godfrey Alenbalulu and Mr. Joseph Esekhaegbe.

The statement said crisis began in the party in the local government when Prince Okojie allegedly set up an illegal five-member committee at his private residence, with a view to probe the party chairman and secretary.

It added that constitution of the committee has no place in the party’s constitution.

“The said five-member illegal committee forcefully gained entrance into the party secretariat under the cover of heavily armed thugs. This led to breakdown of law and order and in clear breach of Article 21 of the APC constitution.

In his reaction, Chairman of the party, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, said he was yet to get full details of the reasons for the suspension.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has promised to offset the bills and empower the family of a late Oredo Local Government Area pensioner, Mr. Sunday Oboite, whose body, it was reported, had been left in the mortuary for over 454 days.

This, the governor said will enable Oboite family to bury their late father and start a business.

His Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, in a statement, disclosed that the governor was told that a certain Oboite died while waiting to be verified during a verification exercise at Oredo council and that his family needed financial assistance to bury him since his remains are still in the mortuary, after 454 days.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has confirmed 18 nominees as commissioners in the state.

Obaseki had, on June 20, forwarded the list to the House for consideration and confirmation.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the recommendation of the House Committee on Rules, Business and Government House.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee and Majority Leader, Mr. Foly Ogedengbe, said the nominees were educationally qualified to be appointed as commissioners in the state.