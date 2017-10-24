APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019

From: Eniola Oyemolade, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, on Tuesday, slammed a former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphous Wabara, over his recent assertion that the People Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the state in 2019.

The APC, in a statement issued in Ibadan by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olawale Sadare, said the assertion would never come to reality and would remain in the realm of dream.

Wabara had, in an interview with journalists at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, during the collation of results of ward congresses of PDP held in Oyo State, on Sunday, said he did not have any doubt about PDP ‘grabbing power’ in Oyo State and at the national level, adding that the electorate would help the party to achieve the goal.

Members of the party, according to him, have rebranded themselves and have changed positively, saying no one should be afraid of the same faces they had known PDP with, adding that the faces might be the same, but “We have learnt our lessons. We will show people that we have repented. The electorate want to see a changed character. But we must ensure a level playing field to make it.”

But Sadare, in the statement by APC, described the remarks as ‘delusional and insensitive.’ He said: “Chief Adolphous Wabara only succeeded in fooling a few members of the PDP faction, which played host to him on Saturday during a purported party Ward Congress, which ended in a fiasco as expected. He felt a need to play the ostrich after the reality had dawned on him that his party (PDP) could not be salvaged again particularly in the pacesetter state.

“However, the only way which Wabara’s statement could come to fruition is if the scandalous circumstance that produced him as the President of the Nigerian Senate in 2003, and made his two year reign to be characterized by myriads of upheavals in the Upper Chamber, could be re introduced into the polity by the same rejected PDP elements.

“Which PDP was Wabara relying upon for the magic of victory in 2019 general election? Is it the one that has been killed and buried by the patriotic electorate but whose ghost some failed politicians are only trying to invite with a view to using it to further unleash their political terrorism on the populace? Or is it the same PDP under which the people of Abia State, where Wabara comes from, are currently gnashing their teeth on account of bad governance?

“As a matter of fact, the little hope which the hitherto re-alignment efforts to re-launch the PDP in Oyo State had produced was completely murdered last Saturday during the purported Ward Congress as witnessed by the Wabara-led team when the party hijackers in Senator Rashidi Ladoja and his Accord Party cabal truncated the whole process and left other stakeholders in total disarray.”