The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019
24th October 2017 - Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82
24th October 2017 - Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP
24th October 2017 - BREAKING: SUV burnt to ashes in Oshodi
24th October 2017 - Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-gov. Shema’s trial to begin Feb. 13
24th October 2017 - ‎6 firms jostle for power, mining contracts
24th October 2017 - APC making good what PDP made bad – Sen. Adamu
24th October 2017 - PDP: Makarfi meets chairmanship aspirants
24th October 2017 - Alleged slander: Ortom slams N10b suit against Editor
24th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Makarfi meets PDP chairmanship aspirants
Home / National / APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019

APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019

— 24th October 2017

From: Eniola Oyemolade, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, on Tuesday, slammed a former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphous Wabara, over his recent assertion that the People Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the state in 2019.

The APC, in a statement issued in Ibadan by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olawale Sadare, said the assertion would never come to reality and would remain in the realm of dream.

Wabara had, in an interview with journalists at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, during the collation of results of ward congresses of PDP held in Oyo State, on Sunday, said he did not have any doubt about PDP ‘grabbing power’ in Oyo State and at the national level, adding that the electorate would help the party to achieve the goal.

Members of the party, according to him, have rebranded themselves and have changed positively, saying no one should be afraid of the same faces they had known PDP with, adding that the faces might be the same, but “We have learnt our lessons. We will show people that we have repented. The electorate want to see a changed character. But we must ensure a level playing field to make it.”

But Sadare, in the statement by APC, described the remarks as ‘delusional and insensitive.’ He said: “Chief Adolphous Wabara only succeeded in fooling a few members of the PDP faction, which played host to him on Saturday during a purported party Ward Congress, which ended in a fiasco as expected. He felt a need to play the ostrich after the reality had dawned on him that his party (PDP) could not be salvaged again particularly in the pacesetter state.

“However, the only way which Wabara’s statement could come to fruition is if the scandalous circumstance that produced him as the President of the Nigerian Senate in 2003, and made his two year reign to be characterized by myriads of upheavals in the Upper Chamber, could be re introduced into the polity by the same rejected PDP elements.

“Which PDP was Wabara relying upon for the magic of victory in 2019 general election? Is it the one that has been killed and buried by the patriotic electorate but whose ghost some failed politicians are only trying to invite with a view to using it to further unleash their political terrorism on the populace? Or is it the same PDP under which the people of Abia State, where Wabara comes from, are currently gnashing their teeth on account of bad governance?

“As a matter of fact, the little hope which the hitherto re-alignment efforts to re-launch the PDP in Oyo State had produced was completely murdered last Saturday during the purported Ward Congress as witnessed by the Wabara-led team when the party hijackers in Senator Rashidi Ladoja and his Accord Party cabal truncated the whole process and left other stakeholders in total disarray.”

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC slams Wabara over comment that PDP’ll win Oyo in 2019

— 24th October 2017

From: Eniola Oyemolade, Ibadan The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, on Tuesday, slammed a former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphous Wabara, over his recent assertion that the People Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the state in 2019. The APC, in a statement issued in Ibadan by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olawale…

  • Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ at 82

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ogun State-born businessman and eminent philanthropist, Dr. Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, who clocked clocks 82 Tuesday. The President laud Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of the economy through his businesses, and the provision of jobs to thousands of Nigerians especially the youth. The Special Adviser on Media…

  • Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Police Headquarters, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said it recorded a total of 233 cases of electricity installation vandalism in three states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), from January to date. The three states were Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger states. This was even as the police said that the theft of…

  • BREAKING: SUV burnt to ashes in Oshodi

    — 24th October 2017

    There is confusion presently at Oshodi area of Lagos State as huge flames reportedly envelopes the area. Daily Sun gathered that the smoke billowing from on top of the busy bridge was as a result of a Sport Unitility Vehicle (SUV) which gutted fire and burnt into ashes. Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service…

  • Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-gov. Shema’s trial to begin Feb. 13

    — 24th October 2017

    A Katsina State High Court has fixed Feb 13, 2018, for mention of the case filed by Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) against former governor Ibrahim Shema, alleged to have misappropriated N11 billion state fund. Shema had challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the case but lost at the Court of Appeal…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share