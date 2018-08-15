APC senators, NWC declare war on Saraki

The political chess game between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to rage as both parties continued their battle of words over President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) and its lawmakers at a meeting, yesterday, insisted that being in the minority, Saraki could no longer preside over the senate.

National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, in his opening remarks at the meeting, insisted that there was no going back on the removal of Saraki.

“The minority can always have their say and the majority will have their way at the Senate. If they have only 49, and the APC have 56, they will tell us anywhere in the world where the minority will produce the leaders of the house.

“We cannot be subjected to a minority rule in Nigeria. Whether Senator Saraki likes it or not, he can only take the part of honour by allowing the APC to take its rightful lead of the Senate. If not, he would be impeached lawfully and democratically.

“Going to court to stop his impeachment will be an exercise in futility. It is the senate that would determine who would lead them. As the governing party, we are committed to leading with example. In everything we do, we ensure it is in the provisions of the law, including the impeachment of Senator Saraki,” he noted.

Apparently to ginger the lawmakers into action, Oshiomhole said: “We have very important issues which requires the NASS to deliberate on before the presiding officers hurriedly adjourned the Assembly. The issue of obtaining foreign loans, without which the government cannot perform, the virement and the president’s request for the approval if N242 billion for INEC