Home / National / APC: Sen. Hussein wins Osun West bye-election

APC: Sen. Hussein wins Osun West bye-election

— 15th June 2017

Sen. Mudashiru Hussein  has emerged the flag bearer of  the All Progressives  Congress (APC) for  Osun West Senatorial District bye-election.

Hussein,  who was earlier disqualified by the APC screening committee and appeal committee, was eventually cleared by the National Working Committee of the party to contest the election.

Although the former senator was unopposed in the primary election held in Osogbo, he   scored   2, 412 votes.

The  younger brother of late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, Demola, had  defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  on Tuesday evening.

Demola, who was  also unopposed,  emerged  the PDP flag-bearer  after scoring  343 votes  at  the party’s primary held in Iwo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Hussein said he would use his mandate to serve the party and people of his senatorial district.

Hussein,  who described Adeleke’s death as painful, said he would build on the achievements  of the late senator.

” We all have the moral burden  to advance democracy and good governance in our clime, this is my commitment,’’ he said.

Hussein thanked Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, the APC National Chairman, Mr John Oyegun,  and other party leaders in the country for their support.

NAN reports that the  Independent National Electoral Commission  had fixed July 8 for the bye-election following the vacuum created by the death of   Adeleke on April 23. (NAN)

