NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday accused the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) of politicising the recent killings of some Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram sect in the North-East.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu made the allegation in a statement issued in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said the PDP planned to score a cheap political point with the tragedy.

“It is clear that the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have decided to dance on the graves of our valiant and patriotic soldiers by politicising their deaths from the recent Boko Haram attack on the Nigerian Army Metele Base.

“The PDP and Atiku are playing desperate politics with the blood of our fallen heroes.

“Their actions are callous and insensitive to the families and dependents of the late soldiers and indeed our military which battles daily to ensure our territorial integrity.

READ ALSO: Senate suspends Olukoyede’s confirmation as EFCC Secretary

“Nigerians see through PDP’s ploy to score political points as elections approach and it will surely backfire,’’ the APC spokesman said.

He mourned the death of the slain soldiers and other security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Issa-Onilu, however, urged the military to remain focused on the brave task of securing the country.

The APC spokesman also assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed to bringing lasting peace and security to all parts of the country.

He said the administration would ensure that all displaced persons in the North-East and other parts of the country were rehabilitated to resume their normal and productive lives.

According to him, the allegations by the PDP that the APC have diverted military funds to finance its 2019 election campaigns is a sad reminder of the evil and retrogressive practices of the PDP in the past.

The APC chieftain maintained that the APC-led administration would never engage in such morbid practice under any circumstance.