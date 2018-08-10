Romanus Ugwu, Abuja There is no letup for Dr. Bukola Saraki as the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, continued its attack on him. Labelling him the worst senate president the country ever had, the ruling party charged members of the upper legislative chambers to deploy every machinery in motion to oust him. In a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party insisted that Saraki must be impeached. READ ALSO: NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment “A traitor will always be a traitor, however, the time and place. The Senate must do everything possible to put Dr. Saraki where he rightly belongs – the back seat. He is definitely not a fit and proper person to preside over the country’s upper and revered legislative house.

“Even at this time that he has defected to the opposition PDP, and with APC still in the majority in the Senate, Dr. Saraki still has the impudence to present himself as the Senate President. Political ambition should be made of nobler stuff,” the statement said. But in a swift reaction, Saraki dismissed the APC’s statement as hang over from their failed “coup.” “We can’t descend into the gutter with these characters. Apparently, they have not recovered from the shock of their Tuesday’s failed attempt to subvert democracy,” Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki’s media aide said. In a related development, former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has frowned at the speculation that the sacked Director of the DSS, Daura, who directed the NASS seige, indirectly worked for the senate president. Frank said at no time did the Saraki had anything in common apart from official duty with the former DG of SSS. READ ALSO: Aggrieved APC members boast…: We’ll shock Buhari