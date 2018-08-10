– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / APC, Saraki fight
WORST SENATE PRESIDENT

APC, Saraki fight

— 10th August 2018

• You’re worst Senate president Nigerian has ever had – Ruling party

• ‘They’ve not recovered from failed attempt to subvert democracy’

• Frank dismisses Saraki’s link to Daura’s sack

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There is no letup for Dr. Bukola Saraki as the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, continued its attack on him. Labelling him the worst senate president the country ever had, the ruling party charged members of the upper legislative chambers to deploy every machinery in motion to oust him.

In a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party insisted that Saraki must be impeached.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment

“A traitor will always be a traitor, however, the time and place. The Senate must do everything possible to put Dr. Saraki where he rightly belongs – the back seat. He is definitely not a fit and proper person to preside over the country’s upper and revered legislative house.

“Even at this time that he has defected to the opposition PDP, and with APC still in the majority in the Senate, Dr. Saraki still has the impudence to present himself as the Senate President. Political ambition should be made of nobler stuff,” the statement said.

But in a swift reaction, Saraki dismissed the APC’s statement as hang over from their failed “coup.”

“We can’t descend into the gutter with these characters. Apparently, they have not recovered from the shock of their Tuesday’s failed attempt to subvert democracy,” Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki’s media aide said.

In a related development, former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has frowned at the speculation that the sacked Director of the DSS, Daura, who directed the NASS seige, indirectly worked for the senate president. Frank said at no time did the Saraki had anything in common apart from official duty with the former DG of SSS.

READ ALSO: Aggrieved APC members boast…: We’ll shock Buhari

Frank claimed both the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Daura with other known cabals in the Presidency masterminded the siege Nigerians witnessed on Tuesday at NASS.

“Information at our disposal revealed that as at August 2, National Chairman of APC, Oshiomhole, his deputy Niyi Adebayo, the Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari and the sacked DG DSS, summoned the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sanni Omoloro who was approved and scheduled to commence his annual vacation on August 3 outside the country, but was instructed that the Presidency has cancelled his earlier approved vacation as he will be needed to be in Senate on Tuesday to swear in a new leadership of the Senate.

“Sources close to the Clerk of National Assembly privy to his travel itinerary also revealed to us that the Clerk, based on the instruction given to him by those mentioned above, had no choice than to cancel his planned vacation,” he said.

Frank, however, called on acting President Yemi Osinbajo, to thoroughly investigate the activities of the persons mentioned.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo, Seiyefa, Magu in closed-door meeting

“With this available information, I hereby call on acting President Yemi Osinbajo, if he is genuinely committed to get to the bottom of the seige at the National Assembly to consider above information given.”

 

