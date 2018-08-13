APC salutes Oyegun at 79

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with its immediate-past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 79th birthday.

The statement signed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabela, the ruling party described Oyegun as a man of positive first, commending him for leading the party to victory in 2015.

“A man of many positive firsts, he distinguished himself during his work in the Civil Service where he rose to become one of the country’s youngest permanent secretaries; served as first-elected governor of Edo State and played a major role in ousting the military junta as one of the pro-democracy activist.

READ ALSO: PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC

“As the first-elected APC National Chairman, he led the party to victory, ousting the failed PDP 16 years reign in Nigeria.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun in his general conduct; progressive and patriotic devotion to duty has deservedly earned the title of an elder statesman.

“We join family, friends, associates and other well-wishers in praying for a long, continuously rewarding and healthy life as he continues to contribute to the growth of our great Party and national development,” the statement read.