– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter
25th July 2018 - Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN
25th July 2018 - Ohanaeze reaffirms commitment to unity, welfare of Igbo in Delta
25th July 2018 - Killings: Lalong constitutes committee to return IDPs home
25th July 2018 - Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers
25th July 2018 - How Nigeria Air’ll operate – Sirika
25th July 2018 - APC retains Senate Majority seat – Sen. Lawan
25th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi, Makarfi to bag ethics leadership award in UNN
25th July 2018 - Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters
25th July 2018 - Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group
Home / Cover / National / APC retains Senate Majority seat – Sen. Lawan
LAWAN

APC retains Senate Majority seat – Sen. Lawan

— 25th July 2018

Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has disclosed that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) retains majority seats in the upper legislative chamber, despite the defection of some Party members during Tuesday’s plenary.

Sen. Lawan made the disclosure to journalists after a close-door meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the party’s Nntional secretariat, on Tuesday evening.

Breakdown

All Progressives Congress (APC)        –     53

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)        –    49

African Democratic Congress (ADC)        –    3

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)    –    2

Vacant                        –    2

According to Lawan,“Even though we have lost some of our colleagues to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) still retains the position of number one party with more seats than any other Party. Presently we (APC) have 53 Senators, PDP has 49, African Democratic Congress (ADC) has 3, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has 2 and we have 2 vacancies.

READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi, Makarfi to bag ethics leadership award in UNN

“We lost our colleagues in Kaduna and Bauchi states; those were APC seats, very safe seats indeed. In August, bye-elections will be held and by the Grace of God, the APC will reclaim the seats and the majority of the APC will increase.

“We are going to work very hard with our party leaders here to reach out to our colleagues who have left us to try to explain to them and of course give them the comfort the APC is the party to work with because we have a President who has been focused, who have done so much with so little resources in Nigeria, who is busy providing infrastructure in this country.

“I believe that every well-meaning Nigerian will do everything possible to support this kind of president. At the end of the day, we are hoping that our colleagues who have gone will come back to this Party to continue in the nation-building process.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. taimtn 25th July 2018 at 9:32 am
    Reply

    No wonder Saraki has not defected himself. He will loose his position with Ekweremadu. Being clever by half.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter

— 25th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court’s has remanded a 32-year-old man in prison custody for allegedly stealing a two-year-old baby girl, daughter of his neighbour. The accused person, Promise Okere, faced two-count charges in suit number PMC/1517c/2018, and was said to have committed crime on June 29, this year, at Okujagu…

  • CAN

    Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN

    — 25th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that Federal Government was using the Police and other security forces to pull down democratic institutions built at a great price. The allegation was due to the invasion of the official residences of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, in…

  • OHANAEZE

    Ohanaeze reaffirms commitment to unity, welfare of Igbo in Delta

    — 25th July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Newly-inaugurated executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial districts has vowed to nurture the peace and maintain the unity currently prevalent among members in the state after many years of acrimony due to leadership tussle. Its President, Hon. Michael Nwajiofor Ezeh, who reaffirmed this commitment in a speech delivered…

  • LALONG

    Killings: Lalong constitutes committee to return IDPs home

    — 25th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Worried by the pathetic condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has inaugurated a committee saddle with the responsibility of catering and returning displaced persons to their ancestral homes. Inaugurating the committee, in Jos, on Tuesday, headed by Air Vice Marshal Bala Dababa (rtd), Secretary to Government…

  • POLICE

    Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers

    — 25th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested 11 suspected kidnappers, robbers and recovered over 1,000 firearms and 15 vehicles at different locations in the State. The suspects were Tony Raphael,  Ifeanyi Okoye, 42, Chigozie Onirigbo, 28, Emeka Nwaiwu, 37,  Chinedu Isia, 32, Clark Sunday, 23, Reward Womuru,  Ernest Wali,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share