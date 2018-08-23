APC resumes nationwide membership registration— 23rd August 2018
In a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, APC appealed to party loyalists to take advantage of the opportunity to document their membership
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the immediate resumption of membership registration in all the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The registration became necessary following the controversies that have trailed the decision of the national leadership of the ruling party to adopt direct primary elections in electing candidates of the party.
In a statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC appealed to the party loyalists to take advantage of the opportunity to document their membership.
While revealing that the exercise was targeted at increasing the members base of the party, the APC said it was in response to the demands by many Nigerians to identify with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to the statement, “the NWC of the APC has approved the immediate recommencement of the continuous nationwide membership registration exercise in all 36 States and the FCT. “The decision follows calls from members of the public interested in joining our great party to support the change agenda of President the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.
“The exercise will include fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the party’s permanent membership cards. We, hereby, urge our teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the exercise.”
