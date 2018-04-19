Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s congresses and national convention, picking May 14, 2018 as the culmination of the activities with an elective convention scheduled to hold in Abuja.

In the schedule of activities signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, the ruling party disclosed that the activities will kickoff with the ward congresses scheduled for Wednesday May 2.

The schedule further revealed that while the Appeals committee looking into issues arising from the conduct of the ward congresses will sit on Thursday May 3, the Local Government Area congresses to elect officers to the LGA Executive Committee and three delegates to the national convention will hold on Saturday, May 5.

For the appeals arising from the conduct of the LGAs congresses, the ruling party fixed Monday, May 7, just as the conduct of state congresses would take place on Wednesday, May 9, while the appeals arising from the conduct of the state congresses will hold Thursday May 10, 2018.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has hit a whopping N165 million jackpot from the sale of forms from the aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket to contest the Ekiti state governorship election.

The said amount was realized from the sale of Expression of interest and nomination forms at the cost of N5.5 million to the each of the 30 out of the 33 aspirants participating in the party primaries scheduled for May 5.

The APC National Organizing Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso who made the confirmation said that a total of 33 aspirants obtained the governorship forms of the party, with three of them as female.

Among those that obtained the APC governorship forms are former Deputy National Chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni, Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former House of Representatives Member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief Femi Bamisile, Sen. Ayo Arise and others.