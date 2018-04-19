APC releases timetable for congresses, national convention— 19th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s congresses and national convention, picking May 14, 2018 as the culmination of the activities with an elective convention scheduled to hold in Abuja.
In the schedule of activities signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, the ruling party disclosed that the activities will kickoff with the ward congresses scheduled for Wednesday May 2.
The schedule further revealed that while the Appeals committee looking into issues arising from the conduct of the ward congresses will sit on Thursday May 3, the Local Government Area congresses to elect officers to the LGA Executive Committee and three delegates to the national convention will hold on Saturday, May 5.
For the appeals arising from the conduct of the LGAs congresses, the ruling party fixed Monday, May 7, just as the conduct of state congresses would take place on Wednesday, May 9, while the appeals arising from the conduct of the state congresses will hold Thursday May 10, 2018.
Meanwhile, the ruling party has hit a whopping N165 million jackpot from the sale of forms from the aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket to contest the Ekiti state governorship election.
The said amount was realized from the sale of Expression of interest and nomination forms at the cost of N5.5 million to the each of the 30 out of the 33 aspirants participating in the party primaries scheduled for May 5.
The APC National Organizing Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso who made the confirmation said that a total of 33 aspirants obtained the governorship forms of the party, with three of them as female.
Among those that obtained the APC governorship forms are former Deputy National Chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni, Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former House of Representatives Member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief Femi Bamisile, Sen. Ayo Arise and others.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Election 2019: No alternative to Buhari, Lalong – Dangwong18th April 2018
-
BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace18th April 2018
-
Latest
APC releases timetable for congresses, national convention— 19th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s congresses and national convention, picking May 14, 2018 as the culmination of the activities with an elective convention scheduled to hold in Abuja. In the schedule of activities signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita…
-
IMF advises Nigeria, others to build buffers against eventual tempestuous times— 19th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has advised Nigeria as well as other income countries to build fiscal buffers so that they are ready to tackle challenges that would inevitably come. The Director of Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF, Vitor Gasper, made the call Wednesday at the Fiscal Monitoring pressing briefing at the…
-
Herdsmen: Joint security operation combs Delta communities— 19th April 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged on Wednesday that steps have been to tackle the nagging issue of herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of Delta State when two military helicopters were sighted hovering over Ughelli and its environs. Besides, several military vehicles were seen patrolling the communities, in what was learnt to be part of a two-day…
-
Olota coronation ceremony postponed— 19th April 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The coronation ceremony and presentation of Staff of Office to the new Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdul-Kabir Obalanlege, has been postponed. The ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, April 28, is now slated for Thursday, May 10. Briefing journalists on Wednesday on the development, the chairman, Olota Coronation…
-
Osun Assembly passes N179.2bn Appropriation Bill— 19th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun House of Assembly has passed 2018 appropriation bill of N179.2 billion. The passage followed a motion moved by the leader of house, Mr Timothy Owoeye and seconded by Mr Kamil Oyedele, the House Chairman on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary yesterday in Osogbo. The budget has N92.6 billion as capital…
-
Entertainment
Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.— 15th April 2018
Nollywood movie Ojukokoro and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something – were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. Ojukokoro (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City….
South-West Report
Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate— 19th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The speed at which it rose and fell was quite alarming. The Iwo Emirate created by the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, could not survive the fierce criticisms that trailed its short existence. The monarch had kindled the fire of controversy when he adopted emir title. Emir is a…
-
Abuja Metro
Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu Perhaps, in consideration of its importance as an instrument of unity and symbol of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, city planners strategically located the Abuja National Stadium at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was designed to make a statement that sports was really a source of happiness to many…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
Happy Birthday to Dr JBN @ 43— 19th April 2018
Johnbosco Ikenna Nkpadobi PhD, as you celebrate your birthday today 19th April 2018, may you continue to be a Light to humanity. You are an institution. Signed: Team LET THERE BE LIGHT. ____________________ Sponsored post
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
A walk for Chibok girls— 19th April 2018
•Four years after, group, clerics hold rally, prayers for release of abducted schoolgirls Remi Adefulu Friday April 13 was a sad day for members of the Chibok community living in Lagos, it was the fourth anniversary of the abduction of 276 female secondary school students from their school in Chibok, Borno State, by the Boko…
Education Review
Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs— 18th April 2018
Xinhua/NAN Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African…
-
TSWeekend
Day desperate female fan offered me free sex -Yomi Fabiyi, actor— 13th April 2018
Fatimah Muhammad-Omolaja Fast rising actor, Yomi Fabiyi lost his beloved mother recently. But much as he still feels the pain of her demise, he takes solace in the advice she gave him while alive. In an online chat with the thespian, he talked about how his late mother’s advice has continued to sustain him in…
Opinion
Balarabe and the presidential dilemma— 19th April 2018
Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the first executive governor of Kaduna State, was one of the few discoveries of the Second Republic. He was elected under the banner of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the left of centre party led by one of Nigeria’s most famous politicians, Alhaji Aminu Kano of blessed memory. The PRP was then…
Columnists
-
Environmental pollution: Elephant in the room— 19th April 2018
Nigeria’s population has grown tremendously since independence. Our landmass, on the other hand, has remained fairly constant. With an increase in population, there is also a proportional increase in human activities within our country. Sadly, human activities are not always positive. There are numerous human activities that are currently putting a strain on our environment…
-
Being in business is also being patriotic— 19th April 2018
Adebola is one of the most ebullient guys I have known in the course of work and life. But as we settled down to our usual watering hole last weekend, he was uncharacteristically moody. Was he struck by a personal tragedy? Why is a guy who is the sunshine of our weekends in such a…
-
For a better Nigeria— 19th April 2018
It is apt for me to begin this piece by enunciating my philosophy and put my views in a proper perspective. I am moderately conservative in many issues, particularly in social issues, and progressive in others. I believe that everyone has an inalienable right to freedom, security, and pursuit of happiness. Life should be cherished…
-
Balarabe and the presidential dilemma— 19th April 2018
Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the first executive governor of Kaduna State, was one of the few discoveries of the Second Republic. He was elected under the banner of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the left of centre party led by one of Nigeria’s most famous politicians, Alhaji Aminu Kano of blessed memory. The PRP was then…
-
Buhari and his priorities— 19th April 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari has just told the world what bothers him. At a meeting with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, in London a few days ago, he declared that he is more concerned with the security and economy of Nigeria than with the 2019 general election. That sounds reassuring. Any President that wishes his…
-
Open letter to Boko Haram— 19th April 2018
My dear Boko Haram, can I address you as a fellow citizen of Nigeria? Well for the purpose of this open mail, I will see you as one. But the truth is that no patriotic Nigerian would go the length you have gone by destroying his own fatherland. I have followed every of your activities…
-
Candid talk from the pulpit— 19th April 2018
The Most Reverend Olusina Fape is the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos. He is known for his consistent outspokenness. And he dared not disappoint that Tuesday morning. He was blunt, forthright, straightforward, truthful and frank. He was almost everything rolled into one. He did not hide his utter disgust. It was indeed a…
-
Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May— 18th April 2018
“Nigeria needs a young man who has the mind of Chief Awolowo, the charisma of Ahmadu Bello, combining those qualities with the education, the eloquence of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the conviction of General Olusegun Obasanjo…” -IBB to the Channels TV, as Nigeria searches, and prepares for the 2019 Presidential Elections. The earthquake announcement of…
-
Satanism in new age religious solution (6)— 18th April 2018
“Dear Prof thanks a lot. I must say after using the oil as directed, I had very good and noticeable changes around me. One of which was my elder sister who was patronizing hospitals regularly as a result of different kinds of illness, she got healed to the glory of God…God bless you sir…” Chief…
-
The Bible, Almighty God and I— 18th April 2018
Before going into today’s topic, let me begin with this preamble. In the last three years I had written about three herbalists, Dr. Isaac Adeola Odeyemi (September 2015 – February, 2016), Mrs. Oluwasola Folarin (July – November 2017) and Pa Aliyu Giwa, January and February this year. And through them a number of people who…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply