APC, R-APC trade words

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Tug of war, hot exchange, claims and counterclaims continued, yesterday, between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the splinter Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). While the leadership of the APC denied existence of a faction, the R-APC blamed the ruling party for the crisis. Crisis in the ruling party festered when some former stalwarts comprising aggrieved members, on Wednesday, unveiled the R-APC and unfolded its new national executive, having alleged marginalisation and persecution by the leadership of ruling the party. Its National Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galadima said the members were compelled to move out because the APC had derailed from its original plans and vision. He confirmed that the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) teamed up with other forces who formed R-APC.

Corroborating Galadima, yesterday, Deputy National Chairman (South) of the R- APC, Chief Sam Nkire, said the APC has itself to blame for its “present misfortune.” The APC, he insisted, is stewing in its blood. Chief Nkire, in a statement in Abuja identified poor reward system, high-handedness and undemocratic habits as some of the reasons members would continue to leave the APC in droves. He claimed that the poor treatment meted out on him by the “powers that be” in the party he joined at inception, invested in and helped achieve electoral success, evoked pity by Nigerians, especially the people of the Southeast and Igbos in general. The Abia State-born political stalwart predicted that it would not be long before the time-bomb finally explode in the faces of those who believe that “all is fair in politics as in war.”