APC primary: Observer group recommends direct system for elections

Coalition of Civil Societies, a group of observers that monitored the direct governorship primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo, the state capital, has applauded the process.

The leader of the group, Mr. Wale Adebisi, who gave the commendation, said the direct system reduced manipulation and inducement of voters with money.

He added that it would strengthen internal democracy and called for its adoption in subsequent elections in Nigeria, especially the 2019 general elections.

He said the direct system should, henceforth, be used in the election of councillors, local government chairmen, senators and president.

“From all variables and indices available to us on the field, the direct primary is actually the best so as to encourage internal, all inclusive democracy, because every party member is involved.

“It eliminates the emerging trend where aspirants camp delegates and bribe each with huge amount of money. It also eliminates manipulation to a large extent.

“We hereby encourage every other political party to embrace this process of direct party primary so as to improve the internal democracy of the party politics which will gradually reduce the issue of financial inducement.