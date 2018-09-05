– The Sun News
KEBBI APC

Kebbi APC endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election

— 5th September 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State chapter, has agreed to adopt consensus for other aspirants in the forthcoming general election as they ‘solidly’ endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for second terms in office, respectively.

Deputy Leader of the Senate, Sen. Bala Na’Allah, who confirmed this, on Wednesday, after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting, in Birnin-Kebbi, disclosed that the party has unanimously adopted consensus selection of candidates for the 2019 elections.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Na’Allah said: “Sequel to the directive by the national secretariat of the APC that we should go back to our States and hold a state Executive Committee meeting to decide on the faith of our party primaries on either consensus or primaries, we have decided to do consensus.

“Where the consensus fails, we will do indirect primary election. But the seat of the President and state Governor, we unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu, that is our decision,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of APC in the state,  Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, described Kebbi State as one big APC family living in peace and unity.

“We are committed to safeguarding the peace and unity in our family,” he said.

The state’s Public Relations Officer of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo, said that rice farmers nationwide under Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had resolved to buy nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While the people of Kebbi will procure nomination form for the Governor Bagudu,” he said.

Those in attendance of the meeting were Governor Bagudu, Sen. Adamu Aliero, a former governor of the state, Sa’idu Dakingari, Deputy Governor Sama’ila Yombe, former deputy governors Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu and Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu.

Others are  Senator Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, Members of the House of Representative,  members of the State House of Assembly,among others.

