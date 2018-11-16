Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has denied allegation that he offered money to bribe the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to influence the outcome of governorship primary in the state.

Abiodun, reacting to a media report (not in the Sun) that he gave Oshiomhole a huge sum of money to enable him emerge as the APC governorship candidate in Ogun, refuted the allegation in a statement on Friday, in Abeokuta, by Emmanuel Ojo, Assistant Media Director, Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACO).

According to the statement, the allegation was a smear campaign and deliberate attempt to rubbish the mandate freely and legitimately given to him by members of the party, during the direct primary exercise conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) election committee on October 3, 2018.

It added that Abiodun, as a law abiding citizen and loyal party member, will never engage in any compromised process and insisted the governorship candidate at no time offered monetary inducement to party officials either at the state or national level, to skew the outcome of the primary election in his favour.

While maintaining that the allegation was untrue, the statement commended the national chairman of APC, Oshiomole, for his steadfastness and unwavering stand on due process, DACO, however, expressed its vote of confidence in Oshiomhole’s national leadership.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to state unequivocally, that Dapo Abiodun does not believe in a compromised process and at no time was any party official, either from the state, regional or national level, was given any money by him to influence the peaceful and legitimate governorship primaries in Ogun State.

“We wish to state further that this allegation is a figment of the imagination of those making the claims, while we continue to commend the strict, fair and incorruptible nature of the Comrade Adams Oshiomole leadership.

“Finally, we advise the general public to discountenance this propaganda against Abiodun as there is no iota of truth in the apparently sponsored report which is targeted at blackmailing him and putting in jeopardy his political aspiration”.