APC, PDP are same, ANN only viable option in 2019 – Olawepo-Hashim

Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), a party formed mainly by technocrats and professionals. The party had its first national convention in Abuja recently. And on the sideline of the convention, Olawepo-Hashim told journalists that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had lost its values, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has demonstrated lack of capacity to run a united Nigeria. He speaks on other issues.

You were a well-known member of the PDP when you served as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary at its inception. What is it about the PDP that is so objectionable to you, that made you dump that platform for ANN?

I left PDP in November 2006 about 12 years ago. I had issues at that time with the PDP and I think the party now is worse than then. The issues we had were issues of internal democracy and the standards were even pretty high in terms of values and we even questioned those standards then that they were not adequate. So, you can imagine what it has become now. I think it’s pretty worse now than when we formed the party. We started with issues of internal democracy right from around year 2000 and 2001, when some of our colleagues in the National Working Committee (NWC) wanted automatic extension of their tenure from two years to four years. Late Harry Marshal, myself, and others challenged it, even though we were supposed to be beneficiaries of that extension. We felt it was objectionable. We had just come from military dictatorship and coming into democracy, we were not supposed to be conducting ourselves with impunity. So, that was the fight then around 2000, almost two decades ago now.

Then, by 2006, it was clear that the party was not ready to reform itself and a lot of people exited the party including the founders of the party that made victory possible. That was why you saw that the 2007 election was perhaps the worst election that Nigeria ever had. It was like a warfare because they had lost support of most of the members that made victory possible. So, they needed to rig election massively. So, the perfidy did not just start today. It started from that era and of course it began to go from bad to worst.

But the other dimension was that as you had people who were not reflecting genuine popularity, who were helped into office through rigging and all that, they had less loyalty to people’s welfare. So, it also took a toll on the quality of leadership. You had some governors who were going to hand over to their successors, virtually just making their houseboys governors. Some of them made their cash officers or account officers in banks to become governors. Some of them never had any kind of political tutelage of any kind. You can imagine I just make my account officer in the bank; I say ‘I’m going; you are the one who can cover my track. Come and become a governor.’ The guy had never participated in politics. He had never even been a student union leader. He has never been a leader in the CAN or a Muslim organisation where we have some rudiments of organising people, and straight, he becomes Chief Executive of a state.

Are you not generalising the situation?

All these things have consequences – when you turn out leaders who do not have political tutelage, no ideological training, they just come into public office and just behave like rascals. That’s what you had in the PDP and of course, the APC that succeeded PDP is not any different. In fact, it’s the worst because they are not even a political party. It was just a conspiracy to remove (Goodluck) Jonathan out of office and as soon as they came, they were confused.