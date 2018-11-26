Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun East Senatorial Candidate on the platform of Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Armstrong Akintunde, has said the two leading political parties in the country have no moral justification to seek Nigerians’ mandate again in a bid return to power.

According to Akintunde, the parties have failed to deliver on their campaign promises over the years, accusing the ruling APC and the opposition PDP of corruption and mis-governance, which he attributed to high rate of poverty, unemployment and insecurity in the country.

Akintunde spoke with journalists, at the weekend, on the sidelines of 33rd celebration of Akesan Day in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

In Ogun State, the senatorial candidate declared his party would unseat the ruling party, pointing out that “The GPN is the only focused party and has ceded 80 percent of its slot to the youths”.

He, however, promised to commit 80 percent of his salary to development of grassroots, if elected senator in 2019.

“Let me state categorically that in 2019 youths are taking over.

“As far as Ogun State is concerned, GPN is taking over. We are taking over because out of over 60 political parties in Nigeria, GPN is the only party that’s focussed and give 80 percent chance to the youth without paying a dime for the nomination form. So, GPN is fully set and committed to take over”. Akintunde sounded confident.