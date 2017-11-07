APC, PDP dead, belong to graveyard, says Doyin Okupe

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “dead parties that belong to the graveyard”.

Okupe, who also likened politicians joining APC and PDP, to people visiting the graveyard in search of Jesus Christ, noted the party parties cannot produce anything good for Nigeria.

The former presidential spokesperson, however, now a chieftain of Accord Party, pointed out that the party remained the only option for Nigerians to escape the current economic downturn and political lopsidedness.

He spoke in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Ogun West Senatorial District Secretariat of the Accord party.

According to Okupe, Nigerians had found “a better alternative” in Accord Party because it is “capable of leading Nigerians to the Promised Land.”

“Those who are still joining PDP, APC are like those who visited the graveyard in search of Jesus Christ. Jesus had risen from the dead. PDP and APC belong to the graveyard. They cannot produce anything good for the country”. He said.

He added that the party will provide a veritable platform for the youth to contest and win political offices in the country. He also said the party will preach oneness in the country and defend the interest of the Yoruba people.

“We have established Accord Party for two or three primary reasons. One, we believe only the young people, the new people and the new generation of Nigeria who are unadulterated, who are immune to corruption, who have zeal, ability and agility that can save Nigeria.

“But unfortunately the established party cannot accommodate them except under the youth wing. We are not asking people to come and join youth wing. We are asking the youth to come and own the party. Come into Accord Party and be whatever you want to be.

“We will encourage the young people, we will encourage the women, we will teach them and we will coach them. They do not need to have experiences, it is not important. There are life coaches, there are elderly and experienced men in Accord Party who are willing to serve by using the huge experiences in life and politics to assist the upcoming Nigerians”. He stated.

Okupe, therefore, boasted that the party will defeat the ruling party both at the federal and Ogun State in 2019.

“Who believes David would defeat Goliath? By the grace of God Accord will defeat Goliath of APC and Samson of PDP”, he submitted.

In his remarks, the Ogun State leader of the Accord Party, Elder Isiaka Amusa, disclosed the party had decided to pick it’s governorship candidate from Ogun West, with a view to realising the dream of the zone to produce a governor since 1976 when the state was created.

He urged the people to be determined and resist their leaders, who according to him had sold out the zone in previous elections “in the name of money politics.”

On his own part, the Ogun West leader of Accord, Omooba Segun Adewale said “it is high time we rallied round an Ogun West candidate to emerge as governor come 2019”.