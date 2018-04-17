APC, PDP trade blames over Brass violence

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been trading blame over the violence on defection controversy that broke out, on Monday, in Twon Brass, the headquarters of Brass Local Government Council of Bayelsa State.

The PDP leadership, led by the Brass Local Government Chairman, Mr. Victor Isaiah, had claimed that some thugs loyal to the APC leadership allegedly attacked some politicians and their supporters who defected to the ruling party led by a former Local Council Chairman, Chief Ngo Sylva.

However, the APC, through the Chairman of the Brass Local Government Chapter, Chief Ayerite Nimiworio Kwesi, dismissed the claim as fallacious and a deliberate outburst meant to instigate hatred and confusion in the Local Government Council.

Isaiah who condemned the action of the APC loyalists called on security operatives to rise to the occasion to avoid break down of law and order.

He said, “Evident Reports indicates several attacks on some PDP loyalists who were earlier threatened that their decision to leave the APC will warrant bitter consequences. As at the time of this report, several PDP loyalists with various degrees of injuries are receiving medical attention at the hospital. However, relevant security operatives have been alerted on the situation. As the Caretaker Chairman I have called for calm as the situation is gradually being contained”.

However in a swift response Kwesi, dismissed the claims of Isaiah noting that it is politically motivated apparently aimed at disparaging all APC members in Brass LGA in the bid to clamp down on them.

Kwesi said, “It was members of a pro-PDP group known as White & Mackey who had a fight which eventually led to injuries. It is surprising that the story has been turned that it was members of the APC that allegedly attacked new intakes of the PDP.

“This is not the first time the chairman’s media aides are disseminating such a distorted information, it has become their stock in trade, as they have made it their proclivity in misinforming the public with blatant lies just to score cheap political points and cover up their failing political contraptions.

“As a party, the APC finds this abruptness distasteful and unprofessional as well as against the ethos of civil politics. Let it be noted that Brass LGA is completely for the APC and we are not moved by the reported defection. We are strong and united as ever before and this would be made clearer in the forthcoming general elections”.