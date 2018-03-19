The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile
19th March 2018 - 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency
19th March 2018 - My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari
19th March 2018 - I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire
19th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence
19th March 2018 - DSS arrests kidnappers, gunrunners terrorising Benue, Taraba, South East
19th March 2018 - N103m fraud: Pay officer jailed 127 years
19th March 2018 - At thanksgiving service, Obiano dedicates victory to Tansi
19th March 2018 - I8 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crashes
Home / Politics / APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile

APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile

— 19th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo and the Peoples Democratic Party are locked in war of words over the state’s foreign debt profile.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) placed Edo as the third highest debtor to foreign creditors, among state governments in Nigeria, with a debt of $232.2 million as of December 2017.

The PDP said the debt profile indicates that the APC government has thrown the state and its citizens into perpetual indebtedness.

The party has also accused the state government of allegedly over-burdening the citizens with debts that “generations yet unborn will continue to settle and pay.”

State Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih said: “Our own information shows that we (Edo) are second (highest debtor). I think I need to reconcile what we have with the DMO so that it would see that, actually, Edo is number two. It shows clearly what we have been saying over the past nine years of the APC government. APC has thrown the state into a bottomless pit of debt that generations yet unborn will continue to settle and pay.”

He said that Edo did not have any business incurring huge debts if the resources available were judiciously utilized by the state government.

“The present governor played a leading role in incurring this debt for no just cause. It is clear that the mismanagement of state resources under the (Adams) Oshiomhole and (Godwin) Obaseki administrations has put us in this sorry state. I wish to remind you that Obaseki was the head of Oshiomhole’s economic team, a team that facilitated and negotiated most of the debts that have now plagued the state. It is sad that they have thrown us into this sorry state of indebtedness because the problem is not scarce resources but mismanagement of resources.

“From the time of Oshiomhole till date, the APC government takes an average of N500 million every month for undisclosed urgent security challenges. So, when they mismanaged our money they resort to borrowing,” Orbih alleged.

In a swift reaction, APC state Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, said the data released by the DMO also included debts incurred by previous administrations under the PDP, and added that the loans taken by the state government were directed at capital projects and other activities aimed at boosting the state’s economy.

He added: “All the debts that we will eventually incur will be those that can be used to boost the economy of our state and human resources, not to pay salaries and claims, as is the tradition of the PDP.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile

— 19th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo and the Peoples Democratic Party are locked in war of words over the state’s foreign debt profile. The Debt Management Office (DMO) placed Edo as the third highest debtor to foreign creditors, among state governments in Nigeria, with a debt of $232.2 million as of December…

  • 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency

    — 19th March 2018

    • Explains why president is visiting Rivers  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari cannot declare his intention to contest next year’s presidential election because he wants to prevent opponents from sabotaging the country, the Presidency has said.  In November 2017,  when he went on a state visit to Cote d’Ivoire, the president told some members…

  • My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari

    — 19th March 2018

    • APC, Labour mourn Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, his last encounter with late Senator Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday, MArch 17.  Buhari said barely 24  hours earlier, he had been with the late senator, who represented Bauchi South in the Senate, at a wedding in Kano and…

  • I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire

    — 19th March 2018

    Leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has described reports that he is on the way out of the ruling party as false and without foundation.  In response to recent reports about his future in the party he helped to found, the APC chieftain said: “I am…

  • Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students

    — 19th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State government has gone tough on secret cult activities in the state, with the immediate expulsion of seven students from Central Epie Community Secondary School Yenagoa, the state capital.  Commissioner for information and orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, had enlisted the support of the church to tackle cultism in schools in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share